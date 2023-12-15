Brazil President Approves Legislation for Overseas Crypto Taxation

In Brief Brazil's new law taxing overseas crypto assets, effective from 2024, represents a comprehensive approach to crypto regulation.

Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva officially signed a new law that will tax crypto assets held overseas by Brazilian citizens.

Set to come into effect from January 1, 2024, this legislation marks a significant step in the country’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

Under the new law, Brazilian citizens will pay up to 15% tax on profits from cryptocurrencies held abroad. However, those who start their tax payments this year will benefit from a reduced tax rate of 8% on all income generated up to 2023, payable in installments starting in December 2023. From next year, the tax rate will increase to 15%, but overseas earnings below $1,200 will remain exempt.

The law’s reach extends beyond cryptocurrencies, allowing the government to tax profits and dividends from various investment funds, platforms, real estate, or trusts. This broad approach aims to generate up to $4 billion in new taxes for the Brazilian government in 2024.

Implications for Brazil Crypto Companies

The legislation’s impact is not limited to individual holders but also applies to exclusive funds, which are investment funds with a single shareholder, and foreign companies active in the Brazilian financial market. This widens the law’s effect within the financial sector.

The enactment of this tax law is part of Brazil’s broader move toward enhanced cryptocurrency regulations. Earlier, Roberto Campos Neto, the Brazilian central bank governor, indicated this trend by announcing plans in September to intensify cryptocurrency oversight.

This development in Brazil reflects a growing global trend of governments seeking to regulate and tax cryptocurrency assets, balancing the need for innovation in digital finance with the requirements of fiscal policy and market stability.

