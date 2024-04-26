OKX Lists Meson Network’s MSN Token, Opens MSN-USDT Trading Pair On April 29th

In Brief OKX will include Meson Network’s token in its spot trading market and initiate trading with MSN-USDT at 6:00 AM UTC on April 29th.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX disclosed its intention to add Meson Network (MSN) to its spot trading market.

Meson Network is innovating the Web3 realm by introducing a protocol for bandwidth marketplace, which is aimed to serve as an alternative to traditional labor-based sales models.

The MSN-USDT spot trading pair is scheduled to be opened at 6:00 AM UTC on April 29th. Token deposits will be accepted starting from 10:00 AM UTC on April 26th, with withdrawals becoming available a few days later, beginning at 6:00 AM UTC on April 30th.

The total supply of MSN tokens amounts to 100 million. As outlined in the MSN tokenomics, Meson Network distributes the tokens with 26.00% reserved for investors, 25.00% allocated for ecosystem development, 20.00% earmarked for foundation reserves, 15.00% designated for the technical team, 6.00% set aside for partners, 5.00% allocated for public sales, 2.20% reserved for airdrops, and 0.80% allocated for Jumpstart initiatives.

MSN serves as the incentive and governance token for Meson Network. Its key roles include rewarding miners, facilitating staking activities by miners, enabling payments by users, and serving as an asset for protocol governance. Furthermore, the tokens are disbursed to network terminals as rewards for supplying server resources.

Meson Network’s strategy entails consolidating and monetizing unused bandwidth from long-tail users at minimal expense, to lay the foundation for decentralized storage, computation, and the growing Web3 decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem.

In March the project secured an investment from OKX Ventures, the investment arm of OKX. The venture firm emphasized Meson Network’s significant advancements in decentralized bandwidth and big data solutions.

Not so long ago, Meson Network’s token was introduced on the OKX Jumpstart, a platform for token launches and fundraising, allowing participants to contribute ETH and BTC assets to staking pools in order to mine MSN tokens, starting at 06:00 AM UTC on April 26th.

