Markets News Report Technology
April 26, 2024

OKX Lists Meson Network’s MSN Token, Opens MSN-USDT Trading Pair On April 29th

by
Published: April 26, 2024 at 5:10 am Updated: April 26, 2024 at 5:10 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 26, 2024 at 5:10 am

In Brief

OKX will include Meson Network’s token in its spot trading market and initiate trading with MSN-USDT at 6:00 AM UTC on April 29th.

OKX Lists Meson Network’s MSN Token, Opens MSN-USDT Trading Pair On April 29th

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX disclosed its intention to add Meson Network (MSN) to its spot trading market.

Meson Network is innovating the Web3 realm by introducing a protocol for bandwidth marketplace, which is aimed to serve as an alternative to traditional labor-based sales models.

The MSN-USDT spot trading pair is scheduled to be opened at 6:00 AM UTC on April 29th. Token deposits will be accepted starting from 10:00 AM UTC on April 26th, with withdrawals becoming available a few days later, beginning at 6:00 AM UTC on April 30th.

The total supply of MSN tokens amounts to 100 million. As outlined in the MSN tokenomics, Meson Network distributes the tokens with 26.00% reserved for investors, 25.00% allocated for ecosystem development, 20.00% earmarked for foundation reserves, 15.00% designated for the technical team, 6.00% set aside for partners, 5.00% allocated for public sales, 2.20% reserved for airdrops, and 0.80% allocated for Jumpstart initiatives.

MSN serves as the incentive and governance token for Meson Network. Its key roles include rewarding miners, facilitating staking activities by miners, enabling payments by users, and serving as an asset for protocol governance. Furthermore, the tokens are disbursed to network terminals as rewards for supplying server resources.

Meson Network Receives Investment From OKX Ventures, Launches MSN Token On OKX Jumpstart 

Meson Network’s strategy entails consolidating and monetizing unused bandwidth from long-tail users at minimal expense, to lay the foundation for decentralized storage, computation, and the growing Web3 decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem.

In March the project secured an investment from OKX Ventures, the investment arm of OKX. The venture firm emphasized Meson Network’s significant advancements in decentralized bandwidth and big data solutions.

Not so long ago, Meson Network’s token was introduced on the OKX Jumpstart, a platform for token launches and fundraising, allowing participants to contribute ETH and BTC assets to staking pools in order to mine MSN tokens, starting at 06:00 AM UTC on April 26th.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Consensys Initiates Legal Action Against SEC, Contests Its Approach To Ethereum

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

AI Coins Surge After Bitcoin Halving: A Comprehensive Look at the Market’s Evolution and Future Trends

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 25, 2024

Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Consensys Initiates Legal Action Against SEC, Contests Its Approach To Ethereum

by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024

ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

Subsquid Partners With Neon EVM To Expand Into Solana Blockchain And Empower DApp Developers

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Consensys Initiates Legal Action Against SEC, Contests Its Approach To Ethereum
Business News Report Technology
Consensys Initiates Legal Action Against SEC, Contests Its Approach To Ethereum
by Alisa Davidson
April 26, 2024
ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects
Markets News Report Technology
ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects
by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024
AI Coins Surge After Bitcoin Halving: A Comprehensive Look at the Market’s Evolution and Future Trends
Markets Stories and Reviews Technology
AI Coins Surge After Bitcoin Halving: A Comprehensive Look at the Market’s Evolution and Future Trends
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 25, 2024
The Dark Side of Deepfakes: How Malicious Actors Use Synthetic Media to Manipulate and Deceive
Lifestyle Software Stories and Reviews Technology
The Dark Side of Deepfakes: How Malicious Actors Use Synthetic Media to Manipulate and Deceive
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 25, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.