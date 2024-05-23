Markets News Report Technology
NIM Network To Conduct First Community-Owned AI Yield Sale, NIM Stakers, PEPE, WLD, And USDT Holders Eligible For Participation

Published: May 23, 2024 at 12:00 pm Updated: May 23, 2024 at 12:00 pm
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 23, 2024 at 12:00 pm

In Brief

NIM Network will conduct a community-owned AI yield sale and has unveiled information about the eligible communities and the sale mechanism.

NIM Network To Conduct First Community-Owned AI Yield Sale, NIM Stakers, PEPE, WLD, And USDT Holders Eligible For Participation

AI gaming blockchain based on Dymension, NIM Network (NIM) plans to conduct the first community-owned AI yield sale and unveiled information about the eligible communities and the yield sale mechanism. The sale will offer ownership of a specialized AI model tailored for a crypto-native use cases.

NIM stakers, holders of PEPE, WLD, and USDT, will be eligible to participate in the sale. Furthermore, NIM stakers will get a boosted distribution. The snapshot to determine eligibility will be taken during May.

The Yield Sale offers a way to tokenize AI models by allowing users to deposit staked assets and receive AI tokens in return. This approach reduces threats for users while providing a sustainable source of token liquidity. Individuals retain the ability to withdraw their principal amount at any time.

The sale will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will generate the token liquidity prior to the token generation event (TGE). The second phase will span one year, during which the token will be allocated to users to ensure ongoing liquidity.

The liquidity and value of the AI tokens will be maintained through two mechanisms. First, stETH deposits will generate liquidity through accrued interest, which will be utilized for buy-backs. Second, revenue from the usage and fees of the AI model will also be allocated for buy-backs and to secure liquidity.

Nim Network Introduces First AI Ownership Tokenization Framework

NIM Network represents an AI gaming blockchain designed to create an ecosystem for developing and exploring games at the intersection of AI and Web3. Additionally, it intends to become a major funding source for open-source AI, streamlining the onboarding process for AI talent on a large scale and offering backing via its ecosystem partners, applications, and community.

Recently, Nim Network introduced the first AI ownership tokenization framework. This framework involves creating an open-source specialized AI model, distinct from general-purpose GPTs or Stable Diffusions. These AI models are designed to excel in specific use cases, enhancing their utility for AI applications focused on the cryptocurrency sector.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

