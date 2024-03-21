Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers

Dymension-based AI game blockchain Nim Network will distribute 90 million NIM tokens as a reward to the key communities.

Dymension-based AI game blockchain Nim Network (NIM) announced it will distribute 90 million NIM tokens, amounting to 9% of the total token supply, as a reward to the key communities affiliated with Nim Network.

Modular blockchain platform Dymension stakers form the largest cohort in Nim Network‘s airdrop, receiving 50,000,000 NIM tokens, equivalent to 5% of the total NIM supply. All Dymension stakers, regardless of their stake size, will be eligible for inclusion in the airdrop. A snapshot of all active DYM stakers was taken on March 9th with a capitalization of 20,000 DYM per address on a pro-rata basis.

Furthermore, participants from the AI gaming and on-chain games communities, encompassing Parallel, Pirate Nation, AI Arena, and Today The Game, are eligible. The Nim Network also intends to reward the non-fungible token (NFT) communities affiliated with the Pudgy Penguins, 9dcc, and WolvesDAO projects.

The project aims to consolidate diverse infrastructure solutions to facilitate AI Gaming on a large scale, utilizing its core mechanism, the Nim flywheel, to onboard and finance new primitives, subsequently employing them in-game via a fee-sharing mechanism. Thus, the network has chosen projects focusing on cryptocurrency AI infrastructure and public funding, such as Ocean, Gitcoin, and Olas Network, for collaboration, which are also eligible for the airdrop.

As the native token of Nim Network, NIM will serve various purposes, including covering transaction fees within the blockchain, participating in governance activities, and stimulating the economic dynamics of the Nim Network ecosystem. Additionally, NIM will act as an Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) token, compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain, facilitating interoperability. Eligible addresses will automatically receive the token allocation upon the mainnet launch of Nim Network.

What is Nim Network?

Nim Network is an AI gaming blockchain that fosters an ecosystem for developing games within the intersection of Web3 and AI. It addresses Web3 challenges, aiming to overcome fragmentation, poor user experience, and slow iterations by utilizing a modular stack solution to bridge the gap between existing infrastructure and consumer applications.

With a focus on fast iteration and feedback loops, Nim Network serves as a highly customizable EVM layer atop Dymension. The Nim Network EVM layer and its supporting primitives adapt to host applications, emphasizing components like creating specialized AI cryptocurrency models, optimizing user experience for AI agent integration, and implementing provable compute.

Through strategic investments and partnerships with projects including Cartridge, STORYVERSE, Citadel, Metafight, ggQuest, Focus Tree, Mithraeum, MINTERS, Avnu, DYAD, and NousResearch, the network aims to realize its vision of a modular and collaborative future.

