Nim Network To Roll Out AI Ownership Tokenization Framework And Conduct Yield Sale With Snapshot Date Scheduled For May

Dymension-based AI game blockchain Nim Network (AI) unveiled its plans to introduce an AI ownership tokenization framework and conduct a 100% community-owned yield sale.

AI model ownership tokens will be distributed according to the amount of assets staked. Eligibility for participation will be restricted to specific communities, such as NIM stakers, with the snapshot scheduled for this month.

The initial phase of the framework involves developing an open-source specialized AI model, distinct from general-purpose GPTs or Stable diffusions. These specialized models are tailored to excel in particular use cases, thereby enhancing utility for AI crypto-focused applications. The subsequent phase involves distributing ownership. To facilitate this, Nim Network will utilize a Yield Sale mechanism, allowing the conversion of unused yield from staked assets like stETH into AI token ownership. This process will create a renewable liquidity source to uphold the token value.

The AI ownership token will provide holders with access to the economic value generated through the model’s usage, which will be integrated with the Nim Network. Fees and revenue generated will be pooled and can be allocated towards AI buyback, governance, or model enhancements.

Nim Network Unveils Ligetron 1.0 As New Component Of Its AI Framework For Economic Ownership And Authenticated Access To AI Models

Nim Network is an adaptable AI gaming blockchain offering a comprehensive ecosystem for the advancement and creation of games at the convergence of Web3 and AI technologies. Moreover, it aims to establish itself as a primary funding source for open-source AI, simplifying the process of onboarding AI talent on a widespread scale and providing support through its ecosystem partners, applications, and community.

The project is actively building and partnering with prominent entities in gaming and infrastructure development, encompassing Cartridge, Storyverse, Citadel, Metafight, ggQuest, Focus Tree, Mithraeum, Minters, Avnu, DYAD, NousResearch, and Dymension. Its key members and contributors bring expertise from the Ethereum Foundation, Polygon Labs, and Starknet Foundation, among others.

Recently, Nim Network has unveiled Ligetron 1.0, a memory-efficient zero-knowledge (ZK) system built on Ligero Proofs–lightweight sublinear arguments without a trusted setup. This new system presents a highly efficient ZK solution for AI verification, with a focus on cost-effectiveness. Ligetron 1.0 now serves as an integral component of the Nim AI framework, providing economic ownership and authenticated access to AI models.

