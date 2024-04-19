MyShell Launches AI Consumer Layer 2 Network With AltLayer Powered By EigenDA And Optimism

In Brief MyShell launched an AI consumer Layer 2 network aimed at connecting users, creators, and open-source AI model researchers.

Decentralized platform for creating and distributing AI applications, MyShell launched an AI consumer Layer 2 network aimed at connecting users, creators, and open-source AI model researchers. The network is technically supported by data availability service EigenDA and Layer 2 blockchain Optimism and has reached a cooperation with AltLayer, a decentralized protocol for rollups. The testnet for the new blockchain will be launched next week, with AltLayer enabling secure deployment.

The introduction of the new network will streamline deployment and interaction processes for decentralized AI initiatives. Additionally, it will facilitate seamless integration with different protocols, unlocking the boundless potential of AI decentralized applications (dApps).

The new network will leverage EigenDA technology to achieve scalable and secure data availability sampling, provide throughput of 10 MB/s and a fivefold expansion capability, while remaining aligned with Ethereum’s consensus mechanism.

Furthermore, by harnessing Optimism‘s modular rollup technology stack, the new network can offer cost-effective, high-throughput services to all AI protocols and dApps, inheriting Ethereum’s robust security features in the process.

MyShell Raises $11M In Series Pre-A Funding Round

MyShell functions as a decentralized and comprehensive platform for exploration, development, and staking of AI-native applications. It develops an ecosystem in which creators can access various models and external APIs through the same method, enabling third-party model and API providers to incorporate their services into the platform for developer use.

Additionally, it facilitates the development and distribution of applications, empowering creators to publish and manage their AI applications effectively. The platform also implements a transparent reward system to ensure fair incentivization of all ecosystem participants. Currently, it has nearly 1,000,000,000 users and 50,000 creators, poised for further growth.

Recently, MyShell concluded its Series pre-A funding round, raising $11 million in funding from venture capital firms encompassing Dragonfly, Delphi Ventures, Bankless Ventures, Maven11 Capital, Nascent, Nomad Capital, and OKX Ventures, alongside other investors.

