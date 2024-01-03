News Report Technology
January 03, 2024

AI Startup MyShell Releases OpenVoice Algorithm for Precise Voice Cloning

by
Published: January 03, 2024 at 6:01 am Updated: January 03, 2024 at 6:01 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 03, 2024 at 6:01 am

In Brief

Canadian AI startup MyShell announced that it has open-sourced its OpenVoice algorithm for instant voice cloning.

AI Startup MyShell Releases OpenVoice Algorithm for Precise Voice Cloning

Respeecher, Voicemod and ElevenLabs – all three startups have one thing in common – they all provide algorithms and AI software for making voice clones. Now, a new player, Canadian AI startup MyShell announced it has open-sourced its OpenVoice algorithm for instant voice cloning.

MyShell shared the update on social media platform X and said, “Clone voices with unparalleled precision, with granular control of tone, from emotion to accent, rhythm, pauses and intonation, using just a small audio clip.”

Under the collaboration, researchers from MIT, MyShell.ai and Tsinghua University unveiled OpenVoice, which can replicate a speaker’s voice and the generate speech in multiple languages, using only a brief audio snippet from the original source. It also captures the unique tone and color of the speaker’s voice.

According to the company, the algorithm adds crucial stylistic elements such as emotion, accent, rhythm, pauses and intonation. These elements are crucial for making speech sound real and creating interesting conversations. It helps avoid the boring sound you often get with regular text-to-speech.

How the Voice-Cloning AI Model Works

In a research paper, OpenVoice shared the methodology behind its voice-cloning AI. OpenVoice is composed of two distinct AI models: a text-to-speech (TTS) model and a “tone converter.”

The model can manage style parameters and languages, and has undergone “training using 30,000 sentences” from English (in both American and British accents), Chinese and Japanese speakers. The training involved labeling the samples based on the expressed emotions, and the model learned intonation, rhythm, and pauses from these audio clips.

On the other hand, the tone converter model was trained on a vast dataset of over 300,000 audio samples from more than 20,000 different speakers. In both cases, human speech audio was converted into phonemes – specific sounds that differentiate words – and represented using vector embeddings.

The TTS model, using a “base speaker,” combines with the tone derived from a user’s recorded audio in the training process. Together, these two models can replicate the user’s voice and modify the tone color – the emotional expression conveyed in the spoken text.

The startup was founded in 2023. Last year, MyShell raised $5.6 million in seed funding, led by INCE Capital, and saw the participation of prominent investors such as Folius Ventures, Hashkey Capital, SevenX Ventures, TSVC and OP Crypto, among others.

According to the company, the funding will help in the advancement of proprietary AI models, the creation of a Creator Studio tailored for AI-native apps, and the establishment of a vibrant creator ecosystem within the realm of blockchain technology.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Robin AI Raises $26 Million from Singapore’s Temasek for Asia Pacific Expansion

by Kumar Gandharv
January 03, 2024

Bitcoin Surges Past $45,000 as ETF Speculation Fuels Positive Market Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
January 02, 2024

Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang Predicts ‘Crypto and AI Convergence Key to Mitigating AI Risks in 2024’

by Victor Dey
December 29, 2023

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

by Cryptomeria Capital
December 29, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Solana Outperforms Ethereum in Stablecoin Volume and NFT Sales

by Alisa Davidson
January 03, 2024

BRC-20 Creator Domo Opposes UniSat’s Fork Proposal, Advocates ‘Safety-First’

by Alisa Davidson
January 03, 2024

Etherscan Acquires Solscan to Strengthen Blockchain Data Services for Users

by Kumar Gandharv
January 03, 2024

Robin AI Raises $26 Million from Singapore’s Temasek for Asia Pacific Expansion

by Kumar Gandharv
January 03, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Solana Outperforms Ethereum in Stablecoin Volume and NFT Sales
Markets News Report
Solana Outperforms Ethereum in Stablecoin Volume and NFT Sales
by Alisa Davidson
January 3, 2024
BRC-20 Creator Domo Opposes UniSat’s Fork Proposal, Advocates ‘Safety-First’
News Report Technology
BRC-20 Creator Domo Opposes UniSat’s Fork Proposal, Advocates ‘Safety-First’
by Alisa Davidson
January 3, 2024
Etherscan Acquires Solscan to Strengthen Blockchain Data Services for Users
Business News Report
Etherscan Acquires Solscan to Strengthen Blockchain Data Services for Users
by Kumar Gandharv
January 3, 2024
Robin AI Raises $26 Million from Singapore’s Temasek for Asia Pacific Expansion
Business News Report
Robin AI Raises $26 Million from Singapore’s Temasek for Asia Pacific Expansion
by Kumar Gandharv
January 3, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.