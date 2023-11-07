Move AI Launches Move One to Ease 3D Animation and Motion Capture for Virtual Worlds

3D animation platform Move AI today announced the launch of Move One, a single-camera motion capture app that aims to empower animators and creators to craft lifelike 3D animations using a smartphone.

Following a 12-week beta phase, the company said that Move One is now accessible to professionals seeking to infuse realistic human movements into their 3D characters. According to Move AI, the app stands out for its capacity to obtain top-tier, lifelike motion data solely through an iPhone — facilitating motion capture from any location.

“Move One uses the latest advances in AI to recognise and extract human movement from video. By then processing the resulting data using a combination of biomechanics, kinematics and physics, Move One enables the creation of high fidelity animation data,” Brian Bosche, VP of Revenue & Marketing at Move AI told Metaverse Post. “Move One has the same quality as data captured using a 3 x camera set up. For animators and creators, this allows them to get up and running with animation data faster than ever, which ultimately saves them time in their creative processes.”

Streamlining 3D Animation for Virtual Realities

Move One is the company’s augmentation to Move’s existing product array, comprising Move Single-Camera API, Move Multi-Cam and the Invisible real-time partnership supported by disguise.

Key features of Move One comprise of:

Single-person motion capture achievable with an iPhone 8 model or higher

60fps FHD markerless motion capture

Versatile shooting modes in portrait and landscape

Export functionality for motion data in formats like FBX and USD

Move AI’s Bosche said that FilmBox (FBX) is the most commonly used file format for animation and can be easily imported into any 3D engine – allowing for seamless interoperability within 3D workflows.

However the platform has added support for Universal Scene Description (USD) as it aims to enable the future of 3D workflows that NVIDIA, Apple and Pixar are leading the market on with their work on with the Alliance for OpenUSD.

“Move One rounds out the product offering allowing a super simple way for users to access Move AI’s platform through single device capture on iPhone. Should they require to scale up the number of people or size of volume they wish to capture, they can also utilise Move Multi-Cam,” Move AI’s Bosche explained Metaverse Post. “If they require real-time data within their workflow, the Invisible solution, sold through disguise can cater to their needs.”

Just had a quick test with @MoveAI_ for our Tether character – it's simply amazing! 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ruu0yRtQ16 — MetaDOS 🔺 (@PlayMetaDOS) October 27, 2023

Bosche asserts that Move One marks a significant leap in accessible and efficient 3D animation tools, simplifying the creative landscape for animators and creators worldwide.

“We want to provide our users with the best possible animation data from the input video they provide to our platform for processing. Our research and development team have a combined expertise in the fields of robotics, machine learning and applied mathematics,” added Move AI’s Bosche. “Applying this expertise to the challenge of creating high quality animation data is what has enabled us to continue to innovate and make high quality animation accessible to the whole spectrum of the 3D creative industry.”

Move One is available for download on the Apple App Store, featuring a free plan offering 30 complimentary credits and a starter plan priced at $30 per user per month.

