March 22, 2024

Morph Introduces Developer Incentive Program with Airdrops and $100,000 Rewards

Published: March 22, 2024
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 22, 2024

In Brief

Morph unveiled an incentive plan for early developers to support project growth within the Morph ecosystem.

Morph Introduces Developer Incentive Program with Airdrops and $100,000 Rewards

Ethereum Layer 2 network developer specializing in consumer applications, Morph, announced an incentive plan for early developers to support project growth within the Morph ecosystem. This plan includes providing support in various aspects, such as sequencer fees, financial backing, airdrop distribution, community exposure, wallet assistance, and industry support.

Morph plans to focus on assisting consumer-centric applications, AI-related decentralized applications (dApps), and any other dApps across domains such as DeFi, NFT, infrastructure, and developer tools.

Selected outstanding developers will receive reimbursement for all sequencer fees incurred within the first year. Meanwhile, early ecosystem projects will benefit from $100,000 in funding, and 30% of the total airdrop amount will be designated for selected startup partners. Additionally, the developer’s projects will attain exposure within the Morph community, leveraging the traffic generated during Morph’s upcoming testnet and mainnet launches.

As part of the incentive plan, Morph will also enable developer collaborations with cryptocurrency wallets such as Bitget Wallet and Trust Wallet, among others, to attract early testers for (dApps) among active on-chain users. Furthermore, Morph will provide them with access to key industry connections, including investors–Dragonfly, Pantera Capital, Spartan Group, and Foresight Ventures, as well as esteemed project founders from Polygon, Etherfi, Manta, Galxe, Sei, Layerzero, Nansen, Story Protocol, and Encode. 

Lastly, the program will allow developers to establish connections with major cryptocurrency exchanges globally, including Bitget, MEXC, M2, BitOasis, CoinDCX, and Bitso, to enhance market reach and collaboration opportunities.

Morph plans to host multiple hackathons, bringing selected winners into the incubator program with $100k grant rewards, along with further assistance in token listing.

Morph Raises $19 Million in Seed Funding to Propel Development of Ethereum Layer 2 Network

Morph is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 2 network that leverages a combination of optimistic and zero-knowledge rollup technology to facilitate development across finance, gaming, social media, and entertainment domains. Morph is the first Layer 2 solution on Ethereum to introduce a decentralized sequencer. The platform was developed with mainstream audiences in mind, particularly targeting gamers and social media users, to provide a user-friendly option for developers seeking to build applications in these domains. 

Recently, Morph concluded a $19 million seed round of financing led by Dragonfly, with participation from Pantera Capital, Foresight Ventures, and other investors. With the new funding, the company aims to support the expansion of its team, execute marketing initiatives to increase its visibility within the Layer 2 ecosystem, and advance the development of technical infrastructure.

