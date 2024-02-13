MON Protocol to Launch $MON Token in Q1 2024, Reveals Strategy for Community and Ecosystem Growth

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

In Brief MON Protocol announced the distribution plan for its $MON ERC-20 token with 30% allocated for community claims and 6% for pre-sale.

In a move set to reshape community engagement and ecosystem development, MON Protocol has unveiled the distribution details of its $MON ERC-20 token. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, MON Protocol, in partnership with Pixelmon for token economics.

The allocation breakdown underscores the commitment to community-driven initiatives, with 30% of the total supply designated for community claims and an additional 6% earmarked for community pre-sale. This allocation aims to incentivize active participation from the Pixelmon Community, ensuring their significant reward as the primary partner.

Beyond community involvement, the MON Protocol has allocated 29% of the total token supply to the Ecosystem Fund. This fund is dedicated to fostering growth and sustainability within both the Pixelmon and MON Protocol communities, reflecting a long-term vision for ecosystem development.

“MON will be issued as an ERC-20 token. At the token genesis event (TGE), 1 billion MON tokens will be created as the total token supply, which will never increase,” it said on platform X.

Moreover, 13% of the token supply is reserved for strategic sales, emphasizing the importance of strategic partnerships in driving sustained growth and stability for the $MON token.

MON Protocol Charts Course with Gradual Token Unlock Strategy

Looking ahead, all one billion tokens will be fully unlocked within 48 months of the token generation event (TGE), anticipated to take place in Q1 2024. This timeline underscores MON Protocol’s commitment to transparency and the gradual release of tokens to support ecosystem development.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, MON Protocol’s strategic allocation plan for the $MON ERC-20 token positions it as a frontrunner in fostering community engagement and sustainable ecosystem growth.

In 2022, Pixelmon made its debut with an NFT creature sale, generating a notable $70 million in revenue. However, the project faced criticism due to the perceived quality of its initial artwork, which led to a decline in NFT prices and garnered unfavorable attention. Acknowledging this setback, the project’s original founder openly referred to the artwork as a “horrible mistake.”

Later in the same year, LiquidX acquired Pixelmon and embarked on a comprehensive revamp, focusing on refining the project’s vision. This overhaul included the introduction of refined artwork and plans for the development and release of multiple games, catering to both large-scale and smaller-scale audiences.

Recently, Pixelmon made headlines again with the announcement of an $8 million seed funding round. This funding precedes the upcoming launch of the MON token, a cornerstone of Pixelmon’s decentralized intellectual property (IP) model.

