Markets News Report Technology
May 13, 2024

3,050 ETH Laundered Today From Parity Multi-signature Wallet With 83,017 ETH Remain Under Hacker Control, Detects Cyvers Alerts

by
Published: May 13, 2024 at 6:14 am Updated: May 13, 2024 at 6:14 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 13, 2024 at 6:14 am

In Brief

Cyvers Alerts monitored the actions of a hacker who was involved in a security incident with the Parity multi-signature wallet in 2017.

3,050 ETH Laundered Today From Parity Multi-signature Wallet With 83,017 ETH Remain Under Hacker Control, Detects Cyvers Alerts

Real-time security alerts platform Cyvers Alerts reported that it monitored the actions of a hacker who was involved in a security incident with the Parity multi-signature wallet in 2017. Today, it has been observed that the hacker utilized multiple merged addresses to launder 3,050 ETH, equivalent to $9 million, through the automatic cryptocurrency exchange eXch.

The individual responsible for this theft has displayed notable patience, marking a significant milestone in the history of cryptocurrency. However, the hacker still maintains control over a substantial sum of 83,017 ETH, totaling $246.6 million.

Parity is a multi-signature wallet developed by Parity Technologies, the company that is heavily involved in the development of the Polkadot blockchain and Ethereum’s Parity client. These wallets represent smart contracts specifically crafted to oversee cryptocurrency assets through the collective agreement of multiple wallet owners. Typically, they enable the establishment of daily withdrawal limits, voting mechanisms for withdrawals, ownership changes, and other functionalities.

The initial incident stemmed from a bug identified in a particular multi-signature contract named wallet.sol. Parity classified the severity of the bug as “critical” in its public statements, advising “any user with funds in a multi-sig wallet” to transfer their funds to a secure address. Subsequently, the problem was addressed, with white hat hackers managing to recover 377,000 ETH that were potentially at risk due to the issue.

Victims of Parity Wallet Hack Jointly Request Return Of Funds

A vulnerability within that software allowed the attacker to potentially divert millions of funds from the three particular projects, encompassing Aeternity, which functions as a smart contracts startup, gaming project Edgeless, and decentralized e-commerce initiative Swarm City.

Recently, the victims have extended an offer of amnesty to the hacker, requesting the return of nearly all the funds to a specific wallet address as outlined in a group post on the Medium blog.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Canaan’s Avalon Miner A1566 Brings Innovation to Bitcoin Mining with 185 Thash/s and 18.5J/T Efficiency While Navigating a Post-Halving Era

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024

Harnessing Blockchain Innovation: Germany Takes a Bold Step Towards Healthcare Transformation and Enhanced Patient Care

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024

Bitcoin Restaking Platform BounceBit Launches Mainnet, and Announces BB Token Allocation

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitcoin Restaking Platform BounceBit Launches Mainnet, and Announces BB Token Allocation

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

ZKPs-powered Mining Algorithm Soland Announces Its Launch And 20-Day Miner Pre-Sale

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

Notcoin Plans To Distribute 5% Of Its Token Supply To 500,000 Community Members And Crypto Exchange Users

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Canaan’s Avalon Miner A1566 Brings Innovation to Bitcoin Mining with 185 Thash/s and 18.5J/T Efficiency While Navigating a Post-Halving Era
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Canaan’s Avalon Miner A1566 Brings Innovation to Bitcoin Mining with 185 Thash/s and 18.5J/T Efficiency While Navigating a Post-Halving Era
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024
Harnessing Blockchain Innovation: Germany Takes a Bold Step Towards Healthcare Transformation and Enhanced Patient Care
Lifestyle Markets Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Harnessing Blockchain Innovation: Germany Takes a Bold Step Towards Healthcare Transformation and Enhanced Patient Care
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024
Bitcoin Restaking Platform BounceBit Launches Mainnet, and Announces BB Token Allocation
News Report Technology
Bitcoin Restaking Platform BounceBit Launches Mainnet, and Announces BB Token Allocation
by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024
L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue
News Report Technology
L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue
by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.