May 13, 2024

Over Protocol Plans To Launch Its Mainnet In June As Its Testnet Attracts Over 750,000 Users

by
Published: May 13, 2024 at 10:55 am Updated: May 13, 2024 at 10:56 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 13, 2024 at 10:55 am

In Brief

Layer 1 blockchain lightweight node protocol Over Protocol announced its intention to launch its mainnet in June.

Over Protocol operates on a protocol known as “Ethanos,” which recognizes solely active accounts as valid, allowing full nodes to discard outdated data and function with minimal storage to enable reduced storage requirements. With Over Protocol, individuals will have the opportunity to run a node and act as a validator using their PCs.

The protocol utilizes a layered strategy to handle blockchain data, which effectively reduces the hardware prerequisites for operating full nodes. Moreover, it introduces a consensus mechanism similar to Ethereum, thereby creating multiple avenues for participation. Furthermore, it presents several unique features. It redefines the hierarchy and management of data to improve efficiency, embraces an inclusive consensus algorithm to promote wider participation, and offers user-friendly software packages to enhance accessibility.

The project aims to create a blockchain ecosystem that disrupts the dominance of a few influential entities, empowering every individual to actively participate and reap rewards from the network.

Over Protocol’s Testnet Attracts Over 750,000 Users Worldwide

The protocol initiated its testnet in December of the previous year. The second phase of the Open Beta testnet was launched in March. Participants from both testnet phases will have the opportunity to utilize their accumulated total scores to receive Over Protocol’s airdrop. The testnet garnered engagement from more than 750,000 users worldwide, sparking considerable interest.

Superblock is the development team responsible for Over Protocol, creating products, tools, and decentralized applications to support the project’s growth. In 2023, the company raised $8 million in a funding round led by SK, Netmarble, DSC, among other investors.

Recently, Over Protocol collaborated with Web3 mobile infrastructure company Jambo to make accessible its OverWallet mobile cryptocurrency wallet in the new markets. This collaboration aims to reach potential new customers through Jambo’s Android smartphone, the JamboPhone.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

