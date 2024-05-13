News Report Technology
May 13, 2024

Bitcoin Restaking Platform BounceBit Launches Mainnet, and Announces BB Token Allocation

by
Published: May 13, 2024 at 9:12 am Updated: May 13, 2024 at 9:12 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 13, 2024 at 9:12 am

In Brief

BounceBit launched its mainnet, providing users with the opportunity to engage in BTC restaking through its CeDeFi infrastructure.

Bitcoin Restaking Platform BounceBit Launches Mainnet, and Announces BB Token Allocation

Bitcoin restaking platform BounceBit announced the launch of its mainnet, providing users with the opportunity to engage in BTC restaking through its CeDeFi infrastructure while participating in the BounceClub ecosystem.

The BounceBit mainnet has introduced a variety of new features that are accessible through its updated portal. Users can now delegate their BB and BBTC tokens to node operators and stake them to earn rewards. Additionally, users have the option to subscribe to premium yield or claim profits from it in BTCB, FDUSD, WBTC, or USDT through liquid custody. Furthermore, users can participate in cross-chain bridging to BounceBit and BounceClub. Now, BounceClub owners have the ability to personalize their clubs to enhance project visibility and community engagement, among other benefits.

The BB token has been airdropped to eligible wallets on the BounceBit Chain, enabling users to verify their airdrop allocation in wallets without needing to claim it.

BounceBit’s BB Token Surges Over 70% Following Launch

BounceBit operates as a Layer 1 network, utilizing a dual-token system. This approach combines the security features of Bitcoin with full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling validators to stake both BTC and BB tokens. Through the restaking of Bitcoin facilitated by bridges and oracles, BounceBit aims to enhance its operational efficiency and reinforce its security measures.

The BB token serves as a utility token to cover gas fees. To execute transactions on the BounceBit blockchain, users are advised to possess BB tokens. Users have the option to verify their eligibility for the BB token airdrop or acquire BB tokens through the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Recently, BounceBit participated as the first project in the Binance token issuance platform, Megadrop, allowing users to subscribe to BNB-locked products or engage in tasks to gain early access to its airdrop rewards. The project has attracted over 682,000 participants, with 48% of the total participants engaging in completing tasks in the Binance Web3 Wallet.

At the time of this writing, the price of the BB token is recorded at $0.4, marking a surge of over 70% in the past 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data. The BB token is scheduled to be listed on cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitget and HTX starting today.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Canaan’s Avalon Miner A1566 Brings Innovation to Bitcoin Mining with 185 Thash/s and 18.5J/T Efficiency While Navigating a Post-Halving Era

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024

Harnessing Blockchain Innovation: Germany Takes a Bold Step Towards Healthcare Transformation and Enhanced Patient Care

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024

L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

3,050 ETH Laundered Today From Parity Multi-signature Wallet With 83,017 ETH Remain Under Hacker Control, Detects Cyvers Alerts

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

3,050 ETH Laundered Today From Parity Multi-signature Wallet With 83,017 ETH Remain Under Hacker Control, Detects Cyvers Alerts

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

ZKPs-powered Mining Algorithm Soland Announces Its Launch And 20-Day Miner Pre-Sale

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

Notcoin Plans To Distribute 5% Of Its Token Supply To 500,000 Community Members And Crypto Exchange Users

by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Canaan’s Avalon Miner A1566 Brings Innovation to Bitcoin Mining with 185 Thash/s and 18.5J/T Efficiency While Navigating a Post-Halving Era
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Canaan’s Avalon Miner A1566 Brings Innovation to Bitcoin Mining with 185 Thash/s and 18.5J/T Efficiency While Navigating a Post-Halving Era
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024
Harnessing Blockchain Innovation: Germany Takes a Bold Step Towards Healthcare Transformation and Enhanced Patient Care
Lifestyle Markets Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Harnessing Blockchain Innovation: Germany Takes a Bold Step Towards Healthcare Transformation and Enhanced Patient Care
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 13, 2024
L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue
News Report Technology
L3 Blockchain Degen Chain Partners With Infrastructure Platform Conduit To Address Its Downtime Issue
by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024
3,050 ETH Laundered Today From Parity Multi-signature Wallet With 83,017 ETH Remain Under Hacker Control, Detects Cyvers Alerts
Markets News Report Technology
3,050 ETH Laundered Today From Parity Multi-signature Wallet With 83,017 ETH Remain Under Hacker Control, Detects Cyvers Alerts
by Alisa Davidson
May 13, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.