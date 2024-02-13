CoinDCX Partners with Koinex to Aid Users in Recovering Locked Assets

Indian crypto exchange company CoinDCX today entered into an agreement with Koinex, an Indian VDA exchange that ceased operations in 2019. According to the announcement, this partnership aims to assist Koinex’s former users in accessing their assets through CoinDCX’s platform.

Under this agreement, CoinDCX will collaborate closely with Koinex’s existing users to ensure a easy transition to the CoinDCX platform. Users with existing CoinDCX accounts under the same KYC will experience an automatic transition, while others will need to undergo CoinDCX’s established KYC process for onboarding.

“When can I access crypto assets lying on Koinex? You don’t need to ask this question anymore! Access all your koinexindia crypto assets on CoinDCX,” the company said on platform X.

“This step aligns with CoinDCX’s vision of nurturing a thriving, secure, and transparent VDA ecosystem in India. We believe in Web3, and our commitment to supporting the ecosystem goes beyond this partnership. At CoinDCX, we strive to undertake initiatives that benefit the Web3 community. Our unwavering dedication continues into the future, as we aim to empower our community and unlock the potential of a decentralized future for all,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX.

CoinDCX Communicates Integration Process to Koinex Users

The integration process has been communicated to Koinex users, with CoinDCX initiating necessary procedures promptly. A dedicated customer desk will provide personalized assistance, ensuring a smooth transition for all users.

“Koinex, once the largest and favored digital assets exchange, faced an unfortunate closure. During the shutdown process, we provided a reasonable window for users to withdraw their assets. For those users unable to do so, this is the best opportunity to associate with a reputable and compliant exchange like CoinDCX. I am grateful to CoinDCX, and I am sure our users will now benefit from this collaborative endeavor,” said Aditya Naik, founder of Koinex.

CoinDCX is the first FIU registered Indian exchange, trusted by over 1.4 crore Indians for their crypto journey. With a simple user interface and a range of products including Buy/Sell, CIP, Earn, and Futures, the platform lists over 500 tokens and boasts a quarterly average trading volume of INR 16.5K crores. The company prioritizes compliance and security, holding ISO 27001:2022 certification.

CoinDCX’s vision and potential have garnered confidence from global investors, including Pantera, Steadview Capital, and Coinbase Ventures, among others.

