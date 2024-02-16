Ethereum Developers Convene to Discuss Dencun Mainnet and Enhancements in ACDE Call #181

Ethereum developers convened for ACDE Call #181 chaired by Tim Beiko, to discuss the awaited Dencun mainnet and execution layer improvements.

Ethereum developers convened over Zoom for the All Core Developers Execution (ACDE) Call #181 on February 15, 2024, with the intent to deliberate and coordinate changes to the Ethereum execution layer (EL), shaping the future of the Ethereum network. Tim Beiko, Ethereum Foundation’s (EF) Protocol Lead, chairs the bi-weekly meeting.

One of the critical points of this week’s discussions was the imminent mainnet activation of the Dencun upgrade.

Developers provided updates on their preparations, with Barnabas Busa, EF Developer Operations Engineer, detailing the synchronization of nodes to the Ethereum mainnet in anticipation of a shadow fork. This shadow fork serves as a test environment mirroring the activity on the existing blockchain, ensuring seamless deployment of upgrades.

As per the discussion, final client versions for Dencun are slated for release by late next week to complete the mainnet shadow fork by February 23.

Further to this, retroactive Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) were also on the agenda, with particular attention given to EIPs 7610 and 7523. EIP 7610, discussed by Hedera Hashgraph engineer and Besu client maintainer Danno Ferrin, seeks to amend smart contract creation rules, retroactively applying them to all prior Ethereum blocks.

This proposal aims to bolster security and simplify client code. Meanwhile, EIP 7523, aimed at prohibiting empty accounts in post-merge networks, was deliberated upon, highlighting its potential to reduce technical debt moving forward.

Ethereum Developers Delve into Pectra Upgrade

Regarding the Pectra upgrade, developers discussed several EIPs proposed for inclusion. Notable among these were EIPs 5806, 7557, 2395, and 5920. Each proposal underwent thorough scrutiny, considering security implications, gas cost considerations, and potential impacts on future upgrades, including the highly anticipated Verkle code change.

Beyond specific EIPs, developers also addressed broader topics such as inclusion lists to prevent transaction censorship and the overall timing of the Pectra upgrade. Emphasis was placed on reaching a consensus regarding the upgrade’s scope and timeline to ensure timely delivery while maintaining operational efficiency.

The ACDE Call #181 is widely considered the Ethereum community’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Developers strive to enhance the Ethereum network’s robustness and scalability by fostering open dialogue and collaboration, paving the way for a more decentralized and efficient blockchain ecosystem. As preparations for upcoming upgrades intensify, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the realization of Ethereum’s evolving roadmap.

