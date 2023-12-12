Intel and Mila’s HoneyBee Language Model Aims to Ease Material Science Developments
In Brief
Intel Labs and Mila-Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute unveiled HoneyBee – a billion-parameter-scale LLM for materials science.
In a collaboration, Intel Labs and Mila-Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute unveiled an advancement in the field of materials science with the release of HoneyBee – a billion-parameter-scale language model (LLM) for materials science, which can help in the development of AI tools for materials discovery.
According to the announcement, the collaboration aims to tackle pressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. Moreover, it has been made available on the AI platform and supporting community – Hugging Face.
“I’m so excited about AI for material science! Well done Intel Corporation & Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute for releasing the first open-source billion parameter-scale language model specialized to materials science achieving state-of-the-art performance on the open-source MatSci-NLP benchmark!” said Clem Delangue, co-founder and CEO at Hugging Face, in a LinkedIn post.
As per Santiago Miret, an AI research scientist at Intel Labs, HoneyBee stands out as the first open-source billion-parameter-scale language model designed exclusively for materials science. Available on the Hugging Face platform, it has garnered attention for achieving state-of-the-art performance on the MatSci-NLP benchmark, reinforcing its potential to reshape the landscape of materials discovery.
Intel Labs said that the impact of HoneyBee has been recognized on the academic stage, with its acceptance as a Findings poster presentation at the Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP 2023). Additionally, it has been featured as a spotlight at the AI for Accelerated Materials Discovery (AI4Mat) Workshop at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2023).
Addressing Challenges in Materials Science with AI
Materials science as an interdisciplinary field presents complex challenges, due to the vast amount of research literature and diverse documents. The development of specialized language models, like HoneyBee, aim to decipher the intricate interactions of matter to design, fabricate and analyze new materials systems.
One of the critical challenges in developing language models for materials science is the scarcity of high-quality annotated scientific textual data.
To overcome this, Intel Labs and Mila introduce MatSci-Instruct, a process for generating trustworthy training data, to not only address the lack of data but also ensure robustness by evaluating fine-tuning data using multiple independent language models.
Beyond its specialized domain, HoneyBee can be further refined for specific domains through instruction-based fine-tuning, suggesting a potential for cross-domain impact, and extending the applicability of these models to diverse scientific disciplines.
It holds the promise of accelerating materials discovery, a crucial factor in addressing global challenges. As the scientific community eagerly awaits further developments, the collaboration between Intel Labs and Mila signifies a step toward harnessing the power of AI for the betterment of our world.
