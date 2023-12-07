Indonesia Drafts Ethical Guidelines for Responsible AI Development

Indonesia ministry is presently drafting ethical guidelines for developers utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for responsible development.

One of ASEAN nations, Indonesia is presently formulating ethical guidelines for developers utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to avert potential misuse of this cutting-edge technology, as revealed in a ministerial draft.

According to the draft crafted by Indonesia’s communications ministry, a clear intent has underscored the imperative that AI-based programming activities be grounded in ethical principles governing both its use and development.

Moreover, guidance is deemed essential to mitigate any “impacts and losses” that might arise from the deployment of AI. It advocates for developers to formulate a comprehensive risk management strategy in the event of “AI use disasters” and to establish reporting and recovery mechanisms for such incidents, reported Reuters.

However, it does not provide specifics on the nature of potential losses or disasters resulting from AI use.

The ethics guidelines further encompass privacy protection and the preservation of humanity. They assert that the utilization of AI, including the development and marketing of AI products, should serve to enhance innovation without supplanting human existence.

Usman Kansong, a senior official from the communications ministry who verified the draft, expressed uncertainty about the issuance timeline. Nonetheless, the deputy minister, as quoted by local media Tempo, expressed the hope that the guidelines would be released this month.

This guidance might precede a forthcoming “business-friendly” regulation within Southeast Asian countries, emphasizing the necessity for companies to consider cultural differences and cautioning against the potential misuse of AI for misinformation. According to sources cited by Reuters, this regulation is anticipated to be finalized next month.

ASEAN’s Take on AI Regulation Different from the EU

In a departure from the European Union‘s push for a unified global framework on AI regulations, Southeast Asian nations are leaning towards a business-friendly approach to AI governance. ASEAN, under Indonesia’s chairmanship in 2023, is drawing up governance and ethics guidelines for AI that will impose “guardrails” on the technology.

This guide, known as the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, is currently under development and is expected to be shared at the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting chaired by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore early next year.

Unlike the EU’s AI Act, the ASEAN guide takes a more flexible stance, encouraging companies to consider cultural diversity without mandating specific risk classifications. Notably, the guide operates voluntarily, aiming to offer guidance for domestic regulations rather than imposing strict rules.

The finalization of this guide is anticipated during the ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting in January 2024. Prior to this, the draft is set to be shared with major tech players such as Meta, IBM and Google, signifying a collaborative approach to shaping the region’s AI governance landscape.

