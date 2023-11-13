Saudi Arabia Launches International Center for AI Research and Ethics

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan announced an International Center for AI Research and Ethics in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture — Prince Badr Bin Farhan recently announced the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics in Riyadh, during UNESCO’s 42nd General Conference in Paris. The center will be committed to advancing ethical practices in advanced technologies and play a role in shaping tech policies for the Gulf region.

The state’s initiative seeks to enhance capabilities and legal frameworks in the realm of AI and other cutting-edge technologies. It will operate with legal, financial and administrative independence, towards fostering the growth of advanced technologies within Saudi Arabia.

The center’s objectives include supporting the progression of AI ethics, increasing awareness about AI, formulating policy recommendations, creating technical upskilling programs, and providing support for initiatives related to AI and emerging technologies.

The Center aims to advance ethics for AI in accordance with the values and principles of the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabia’s Growing AI Ethics Focus

Earlier this year, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) published the “AI Ethics Principles,” with the aim of supporting Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve its vision and national strategies in the adoption of AI technology.

The AI Ethics framework is built upon seven principles and corresponding controls: Fairness, Privacy & Security, Humanity, Social & Environmental Benefits, Reliability & Safety, Transparency & Explainability, and Accountability & Responsibility.

The guidance aims to develop and establish AI ethics policies, oversee data and AI models to mitigate the adverse effects of AI systems, safeguard privacy, and assist entities in adhering to standards and ethics while constructing and developing AI-based solutions.

