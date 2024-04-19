Here’s An Impressive Lineup of TOKEN2049 Dubai Partners

Share this article







by Zhauhazyn Shaden by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TOKEN2049 Dubai, set to take place from 18 to 19 April 2024, has attracted an impressive lineup of sponsors this year. Let’s take a closer look at some key projects sponsoring this much-anticipated event.

TOKEN2049 Dubai, set to take place from 18 to 19 April 2024, has attracted an impressive lineup of sponsors this year, including Telos, M2, Fastex, Polyhedra, and KavaLabs, just to name a few. Let’s take a closer look at some key projects sponsoring this much-anticipated event.

BingX

One of the primary sponsors of TOKEN2049 Dubai is BingX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018. BingX presently serves a user base exceeding 10 million worldwide. The exchange provides an extensive array of products and services, encompassing spot trading, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management, tailored to meet the requirements of both beginner and experienced traders.

M2

Another notable sponsor is M2, offering various services in the crypto market, including an exchange. The platform emphasizes enhanced market offerings and cutting-edge technology for a seamless and profitable trading experience. M2 has received various regulatory licenses, including one from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. It has positioned itself as a significant player in the crypto market and continues to grow its offerings to meet the needs of both institutional and retail investors.

DWF Labs

Regarded as one of the foremost high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities globally, DWF Labs specializes in market making. Its primary focus lies in delivering advanced market-making execution capabilities to enhance trading volumes and foster robust liquidity for projects on a service basis. DWF Labs operates under the umbrella of its parent company, Digital Wave Finance (DWF), boasting a worldwide footprint across Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, and the British Virgin Islands. Integrated with more than 60 exchanges, it actively trades thousands of cryptocurrency asset pairs, spanning spot and derivative markets.

Zeebu

This platform built on blockchain technology, facilitates swift and cost-efficient global transactions while guaranteeing automated settlements through the utilization of smart contracts. With a focus on B2B loyalty, telecom carrier settlements, and blockchain token solutions, Zeebu strives to facilitate trustless, seamless, and rapid global transactions, all the while promoting trust and transparency to drive strategic expansion.

DOP

The Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) aims to bring flexible data ownership capabilities to the Ethereum blockchain by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to allow users and dApps to control their data by selectively disclosing token holdings and transaction details. The protocol values individual consent first while ensuring compliance needs are met through selective transparency. It balances complete exposure and absolute anonymity, empowering users with control over their data.

KuCoin

KuCoin is a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange platform that facilitates trading, earning rewards, and accessing market information for various cryptocurrencies. The platform offers a variety of trading features, including spot trading, margin trading, and leveraged tokens. Users can access real-time market data and monitoring tools for their trading activities. Additionally, KuCoin’s VIP Program provides a wide range of market information, including live price data for different cryptocurrencies.

CoinW

CoinW is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading and exchange. It offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies for trading, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others. The platform provides leveraged ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), which allow traders to take advantage of the price movements of various digital assets. In addition to trading, CoinW offers various features and services, like a bounty program where users can participate and share in rewards for certain activities.

TRON

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-powered platform with a mission to transform the entertainment sector through decentralizing content distribution and eliminating middlemen. Established by Justin Sun, a notable figure in the cryptocurrency realm, Tron endeavors to establish a decentralized environment where content creators can interact directly with their followers. A standout feature of Tron is its acquisition of BitTorrent, a widely used peer-to-peer file-sharing platform. This strategic step is intended to merge BitTorrent’s user community with Tron’s vision of decentralized content distribution, fostering a dynamic ecosystem for the exchange and monetization of digital content.

Telos

Telos is a blockchain platform that aims to provide fast and scalable solutions for various industries and applications. It is known for its high-performance capabilities, privacy features, and zero-knowledge technology. The Telos network is designed to support dApps and offers an interoperability protocol called LayerZero, which enables seamless transfer of assets and data between different blockchains.

Another notable aspect of Telos is its energy efficiency and green technology. It is considered one of the world’s most energy-efficient blockchains and fully complies with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

As TOKEN2049 Dubai brings together industry leaders, founders, and decision-makers, the sponsorship of these esteemed organizations further amplifies the event’s impact. It creates opportunities for networking, building new partnerships, and promoting brand awareness on a global stage that is closely observed by top-tier media and thought leaders in the industry.

Our team will host a side event and attend TOKEN 2049 and will gladly meet you there! Contact us via Telegram:

Anna @poshivanik_anna

Daniel @danilsolodnikov

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Zhauhazyn is a copywriter and sociology major. Fascinated by the intricate dynamics of Science and Technology Studies, she delves deep into the realm of Web3 with a fervent passion for blockchain technology. Leveraging her expertise in sociology methods and concepts, she brings a unique perspective to unraveling the complexities of the digital landscape. More articles Zhauhazyn Shaden