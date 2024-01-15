Beoble Secures Strategic Investment from DWF Labs to Expand Web3 Communication

by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Beoble secured a new investment from DWF Labs to expand its Web3 messaging social platform, months after its $2M pre-seed funding round.

Web3 messaging and social platform beoble today announced it has secured a strategic investment from DWF Labs, a global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm.

The investment builds upon beoble’s previous $2M pre-seed fundraising round and aligns with contributions from prominent investors such as Digital Currency Group (DCG), Samsung NEXT, Hashkey Capital, Genesis Block Ventures Capital (GBV), Tokenbay Capital, and Momentum 6 (M6).

“beoble currently has a unique position within the web3 community as there is a scarcity of web3 messaging platforms and we are helping to fill this void. As the blockchain ecosystem develops, so does the demand for innovative and sophisticated apps that can match the lifestyle of web3 users and their needs,” Sung Min Cho, CEO of beoble told Metaverse Post.

“We will be utilizing the financial resources to invest in continuous growth to enhance our messaging and chat protocol. This is in line with our broader mission to expand our product to target B2B and multi-chain communication solutions,” he added.

Beoble offers end-to-end encryption and secure wallet-to-wallet communication for decentralized connectivity. The Web3 messaging platform has swiftly gained traction since its launch, amassing over 150,000 users in just two weeks.

“beoble stands out as the Whatsapp of the Web3 world by offering a familiar user experience, but with a twist of blockchain innovation. We feel confident in the core team’s ability to execute their vision due to their previous top-tier industry experience at places such as Citadel, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Meta and more,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs.

Emphasizing Data Privacy for Secure Web3 Messaging

The company’s user-centric, community-owned approach that prioritizes privacy and data security. Users on the platform accumulate points through interaction, which can be redeemed for future airdrops, premium feature access, or donated to other users to foster community spirit.

“One way we ensure privacy is by using end-to-end encryption while leveraging wallet data to ensure token-gated chatrooms and token-gated spam filtering. This is often a sector where Web2 applications fall short and why there is a need for secure Web3 platforms,” explained beoble’s Sung Cho.

Sung Cho further added that after analyzing an individual’s wallet activities, beoble will automatically include them in the ‘token holders’ room’ and ‘NFT holders’ room’ for tokens and NFTs already held by the individual. Therefore, users do not need to manually look up and join rooms which interest them individually.

“Any new users are automatically joined to communities based on their wallet’s NFT or token holdings, where they might be welcomed by those communities. Points are going to be our airdrop in the future,” beoble’s Sung Cho told Metaverse Post. “Our platform’s robust security measures are designed to safeguard user interactions and maintain privacy at all times. We consider these security protocols not merely as features, but as the cornerstone of our commitment to user safety and privacy.”

