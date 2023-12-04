ByteDance Launches Chatbot Development Platform to Ease Generative AI Creation

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is currently developing an open platform, that enables users to craft their chatbots.

Chinese tech giant ByteDance is currently developing an open platform, that will enable users to craft their own chatbots.

Infamous for owing social media platform TikTok, ByteDance is racing to catch up on the generative artificial intelligence (AI) race, amid fierce competition that kicked off with last year’s launch of ChatGPT. The “bot development platform” will be launched as a public beta by the end of December, according to an internal memo — as reported by South China Morning Post.

The company is currently engaged in the development of its own text-to-image generator, akin to Midjourney, as disclosed by a source familiar with the matter.

Since its inception, ByteDance has stood out as China’s most valuable unicorn, acknowledged for adeptly incorporating AI in its operations. The success of TikTok is often attributed to its recommendation algorithms, considered the “secret sauce” of the platform.

Now, the company is entering the burgeoning market of providing large language models (LLMs) as a service. Several other tech behemoths have ventured into this domain, including OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup responsible for ChatGPT.



Just last month, OpenAI initiated a program enabling all users to create customized versions of ChatGPT for specific tasks, without necessitating any coding expertise.

Baidu’s cloud division recently unveiled a ChatGPT rival named Ernie Bot in March, while also announcing Qianfan during the same period. Qianfan functions as a versatile platform for corporate users to create LLMs and associated services.

Intensifying Efforts to Propel Generative AI Applications

Last month, ByteDance unveiled the most recent edition of its online collaboration tool “Feishu”, infused with AI to facilitate workplace automation for Chinese clients. The move comes as Chinese tech giants intensify their efforts to promote the industrial application of generative AI.

Announced in Beijing, Feishu 7 aims to equip Chinese enterprises to become “AI-ready” by incorporating ChatGPT-like functionalities powered by various large language models (LLMs), as stated by Feishu CEO Xie Xin.

In the updated version of the office tool, ByteDance had also introduced a new AI assistant named Feishu Intelligent Buddy.

The virtual assistant is designed to assist users in summarizing meetings and unread messages and analyzing content from PDF documents, videos, and audio files. Additionally, it can be utilized for drafting various types of work documents, including emails, spreadsheets, mind maps, and survey forms.

As ByteDance continues to make strides in the realm of generative AI, its recent launch of Feishu 7 underscores the company’s commitment to advancing workplace automation for Chinese enterprises.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv