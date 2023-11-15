Google Launches GraphCast to Boost Global Weather Forecasting with AI Precision

In Brief Google's Deepmind introduced GraphCast, an advanced AI model that aims to enhance accuracy of medium-range weather forecasts.

Google’s research arm Deepmind introduced GraphCast, an advanced AI model that aims aims to enhance accuracy of medium-range weather forecasts.

According to Google, GraphCast’s AI model has been trained on historical weather data, and can predict conditions up to 10 days in advance. The tech giant claims the AI can predict weather more accurately and swiftly than the High Resolution Forecast (HRES) by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Weather prediction is one of the oldest and most challenging–scientific endeavors. Medium-range projections support key decision-making across sectors, from renewable energy to event logistics and predicting extreme weather events.

Leveraging AI to Enhance Weather Forecasting

GraphCast comprises of features such as predicting cyclone tracks, identifying atmospheric rivers linked to floods and forecasting extreme temperatures. The AI-driven capabilities have the potential to improve preparedness and save lives.

Traditional weather predictions rely on Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), a time-consuming process that requires extensive expertise and computational resources. NWP computer models analyze current weather observations to forecast future weather.



Output is based on recent weather observations, which are assimilated into the model’s framework and used to produce predictions for temperature, precipitation and hundreds of other meteorological elements from the oceans to the top of the atmosphere.

In contrast, GraphCast leverages deep learning, using data instead of physics equations to create a weather forecast. The model has been open-sourced for global benefit and is already in use by weather agencies like ECMWF.

AI’s Impact on the Future of Weather Forecasting Industry

With a high-resolution forecast predicting five Earth-surface variables and six atmospheric variables at each grid point, GraphCast claims to be the world’s most accurate 10-day global weather forecasting system. The importance of the model is also caused by its efficient predictions, taking less than a minute on a single machine, surpassing traditional approaches in accuracy and speed.

The model has demonstrated superior performance against HRES in various evaluations, showcasing its global potential to advance weather forecasting.

GraphCast’s ability to identify severe weather events earlier, predict cyclone movement with precision, and characterize atmospheric rivers underscores its significance in enhancing preparedness and reducing the impact of extreme weather.

The model’s open-source approach ensures accessibility and collaboration in advancing weather prediction capabilities, marking a significant leap forward in utilizing AI to understand our climate better and address environmental challenges.

