December 07, 2023

Robinhood Expands to Europe with Commission-Free Crypto Trading App

by
Published: December 07, 2023 at 1:58 am Updated: December 07, 2023 at 1:58 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 07, 2023 at 1:58 am

In Brief

Robinhood Markets Inc. launches its commission-free cryptocurrency trading app in the European Union, offering over 25 digital currencies.

Robinhood Markets Inc. made a stride in the European market, by launching its commission-free cryptocurrency trading app just a week after its UK debut in stock-broking. The app’s launch in Europe now allows investors to trade over 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana’s SOL, without commission fees.

Johann Kerbrat, General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, highlighted the app’s diverse offerings. These offerings cater to a broad spectrum of crypto investors in Europe.

“It is the only custodial crypto platform where customers will get a percentage of their trading volume back every month, paid in Bitcoin (BTC),” Robinhood said in a blog post.

Robinhood Crypto will feature a unique loyalty program, crediting a portion of users’ monthly trading volumes in Bitcoin. This innovative approach is part of the company’s revenue strategy, alongside rebates from market makers.

Crypto Market Recovery Bolsters Robinhood’s Expansion

The app’s introduction coincides with a surge in cryptocurrency prices. This increase is driven by expectations around US interest rate changes and potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Despite its expansion, Robinhood faces regulatory challenges in the UK, preventing it from offering crypto services in the region. This highlights the complexities of digital asset regulations in different markets.

In Europe, Robinhood will earn nearly double the rebate per trade compared to its earnings in the U.S. market. This strategy reflects the varying market dynamics and regulatory landscapes in both regions.

Looking ahead, Robinhood plans to introduce features like crypto transfers outside the app, more tokens, and staking services in 2023, alongside further expansion in the EU.

As the EU’s Markets in Cryptoassets (MiCA) regime approaches in 2025, Robinhood is proactively seeking regulatory approvals across EU member states. This effort demonstrates its strong commitment to compliance.

Robinhood’s move into the European crypto market signifies a strategic expansion amid a recovering crypto market and evolving regulatory environments. The company’s innovative approach and adaptation to regional differences set the stage for its future endeavors. This strategy positions Robinhood for continued growth in the global financial technology sector.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
