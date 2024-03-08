CyberConnect Unveils Re-Staking Ethereum L2 Network ‘Cyber’ to Scale Social Web3 Applications

CyberConnect announced the launch of Cyber, a re-staking modular Ethereum L2 network slated to go live on mainnet in third quarter of 2024.

Decentralized social protocol CyberConnect announced the launch of its modular Ethereum Layer 2 network, Cyber, slated to go live on the mainnet in the third quarter of this year.

Supported by EigenLayer and Optimism, Cyber will collaborate with AltLayer to function as the social layer for web3 applications and provide a gateway for new users to access web3 experiences, tools, and financial liquidity across all Layer 2 ecosystems.

The announcement comes as CyberConnect reveals the commencement of CYBER staking, enabling participants to earn CYBER Season 2 rewards. At the conclusion of the three-month campaign, stakers will stand to receive up to 1 million CYBER tokens.

In a bid to scale social apps while maintaining alignment with Ethereum, Cyber is powered by EigenLayer, capable of executing over 100,000 transactions per second with sub-cent gas fees. Moreover, the network will support dual staking of ETH & CYBER in the future to enhance network security.

“Blockchain-based social networks are insufficient for real adoption in the current state. Developers have their backs against the wall with poor UX, high gas fees, & low throughput. They are working with blockchain economies that are incompatible with their social use cases,” said the company in a X tweet. “If it continues like this, web3 social will never take off to reach billions. Cyber is the first L2 that is specifically designed for social & optimized for mass adoption.”

Cyber has committed to Optimism‘s Superchain to furnish the social infrastructure for the entire ecosystem, allowing users and developers onboarded through Cyber to access the on-chain economy across Superchain.

Onboarding a billion users onto web3 with smart accounts.



◆ Cyber will natively support account abstraction with EIP-7560, upgrading web3 onboarding to be as seamless as web2.



◆ Native EIP-7212 support empowers users to control their accounts with passkeys or FaceID. — CyberConnect (@CyberConnectHQ) March 8, 2024

The platform aims to onboard a billion users onto web3 with smart accounts, natively supporting account abstraction with EIP-7560 and offering native EIP-7212 support to empower users to control their accounts with passkeys or FaceID. In terms of economies, Cyber will enable developers and users to earn native yield with bridged ETH, LST, and LRT, passive income through shared protocol fees and ecosystem rewards.

CyberConnect asserts that Cyber will empower building and growing social apps significantly, boasting an enshrined social graph to bootstrap apps and leverage shared network effects. Additionally, CyberDB, a decentralized storage service powered by EigenLayer AVS, will offer a cost-friendly and performant solution.

The Cyber Sepolia Testnet is set to go live next week and will be securely deployed by AltLayer, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s development journey.

