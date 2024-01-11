Vitalik Buterin Proposes 33% Increase in Ethereum Gas Limit to Enhance Network Throughput

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Vitalik Buterin proposed adjusting the Ethereum gas limit to 40 million, a 33% increase to enhance the network’s throughput.

Co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) — Vitalik Buterin proposed adjusting the Ethereum gas limit to 40 million to enhance network throughput during the ask-me-anything (AMA) session hosted by the Ethereum Foundation’s research team on Reddit. Buterin highlighted that the gas limit has remained unchanged for nearly three years, marking the lengthiest period without an increase in the protocol’s history.

Buterin also indicated that this adjustment would result in an increase to approximately 40 million. Given the current gas limit of 30 million, Buterin proposes a 33% increase.

The Ethereum gas limit refers to the upper threshold for the amount of gas utilized in carrying out transactions or executing smart contracts within each block. Gas represents the fee necessary for completing a transaction or executing a contract on the blockchain.

A gas limit is established to prevent blocks from becoming excessively large, a situation that could adversely affect network performance and synchronization. Validators have the capability to dynamically adjust the gas limit within defined parameters while producing blocks.

Raising the gas limit enables a higher number of transactions to be included in each block, theoretically enhancing the overall throughput and capacity of the network. Nevertheless, it concurrently raises demands on hardware and introduces the potential risk of network spam and attacks.

Average gas prices, indicating the transaction costs on Ethereum, presently stand at approximately 35 gwei or $1.89. However, these prices have risen since the commencement of 2024, particularly for intricate smart contract operations.

Ethereum Reaches New Heights

Network gas fees reached a peak of 150 gwei in May 2023, primarily attributed to the surge in activity related to inscriptions. A gwei is a unit of Ethereum currency equivalent to one billionth of a single ETH.

Recently, Ethereum price surprised the market with a notable show of strength, surging from $2,444 on Jan. 10 to a year-to-date high of $2,644.45 today, reflecting a 24-hour increase exceeding 10%, as per OKX market data.

Analysts suggest that the price surge could be linked to preparations by market participants for the scheduled approval of a spot Ethereum ETF in May 2024, following successful approval of spot Bitcoin ETF earlier this week. This approval is expected to provide professional investors in the US with indirect exposure to Ethereum.

In proposing an increase in Ethereum’s gas limit, Vitalik Buterin aims to address the prolonged period of stagnation and potential scalability challenges, while recognizing the associated risks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson