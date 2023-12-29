News Report Technology
December 29, 2023

MAP Protocol Collaborates With Google Cloud to Advance Blockchain Accessibility for Users

by
Published: December 29, 2023 at 9:34 am Updated: December 29, 2023 at 9:35 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 29, 2023 at 9:34 am

In Brief

MAP Protocol collaborates with Google Cloud to enhance the accessibility of blockchain-based applications for the public and businesses.

MAP Protocol Collaborates With Google Cloud to Advance Blockchain Accessibility

Bitcoin Layer 2 network MAP Protocol announced a partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services backed by Google. This collaborative effort is designed to enhance the accessibility of blockchain-based applications and technology for both the general public and businesses of varying sizes.

As part of the collaboration, MAP Protocol aims to attract more developers to the ecosystem, facilitating a seamless transition from Web2 to Web3 and promising to expand the influence and technological capabilities of both parties. While Google Cloud will offer infrastructure support, including underlying computing power, security, and a trusted execution environment, serving customers with an interest in blockchain technology. 

Concurrently, the collaboration will allow MAP Protocol to enhance its user base, providing an engaging environment for Web3 developers and reinforcing builder experience. 

The joint effort aims to support the ongoing expansion of the Web3 industry, broadening access to tools and services that developers can utilize to harness the full potential of decentralized blockchain technology.

“By integrating MAP Protocol’s peer-to-peer interoperability with Google Cloud’s infrastructure, it creates a synergy that makes blockchain more accessible to both newcomers and seasoned developers. We are excited to see the innovative decentralized solutions that will emerge from this fusion of blockchain and cloud computing.”

said a spokesperson at Google Cloud.

MAP Protocol operates as a Bitcoin Layer 2 and peer-to-peer omnichain infrastructure, utilizing light clients and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology. This approach facilitates cross-chain interoperability without the need for centralized intermediaries.

Google Cloud Strengthens Blockchain Presence

In a strategic effort to enhance its position in the blockchain sector, Google Cloud is expanding collaborations by forming partnerships with innovative projects. 

Earlier this year, Google Cloud collaborated with Injective, a blockchain for financial applications, to launch Nexus—a blockchain data integration project with the goal to make core chain data from Injective accessible through Google Cloud’s Analytics Hub. 

The partnership intended to advance the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and institutional trading strategies by making customizable Injective datasets available to a wider audience.

The partnership between MAP Protocol and Google Cloud signifies a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing accessibility to blockchain applications, reinforcing the growth of the Web3 industry, and emphasizing the parties’ commitment to advancing the adoption of decentralized blockchain technology.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

by Cryptomeria Capital
December 29, 2023

Parallel Labs to Launch Parallel Network, a Layer 2 Built on Arbitrum Orbit

by Victor Dey
December 28, 2023

‘EU’s AI Act Elicits Both Concerns and Optimism in Tech Industry,’ claims Raffi Krikorian, CTO of Emerson Collective

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023

‘Journalists Must Embrace Prompt Engineering Skills as AI Enters Newsroom,’ says United Nation’s AI Advisor Neil Sahota

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

US Federal Judge Rules Against Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon, Cites Violation of Law

by Victor Dey
December 29, 2023

PancakeSwap Passed Proposal to Reduce Maximum CAKE Token Supply

by Alisa Davidson
December 29, 2023

ARK Invest Buys 4.3 Million Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

by Alisa Davidson
December 29, 2023

India’s Financial Intelligence Unit Issues Compliance Notices for Nine Crypto Exchanges

by Alisa Davidson
December 29, 2023

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
US Federal Judge Rules Against Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon, Cites Violation of Law
Business News Report
US Federal Judge Rules Against Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon, Cites Violation of Law
by Victor Dey
December 29, 2023
PancakeSwap Passed Proposal to Reduce Maximum CAKE Token Supply
Markets News Report
PancakeSwap Passed Proposal to Reduce Maximum CAKE Token Supply
by Alisa Davidson
December 29, 2023
ARK Invest Buys 4.3 Million Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Business News Report
ARK Invest Buys 4.3 Million Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
by Alisa Davidson
December 29, 2023
India’s Financial Intelligence Unit Issues Compliance Notices for Nine Crypto Exchanges
Business News Report
India’s Financial Intelligence Unit Issues Compliance Notices for Nine Crypto Exchanges
by Alisa Davidson
December 29, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.