MAP Protocol Collaborates With Google Cloud to Advance Blockchain Accessibility for Users

Bitcoin Layer 2 network MAP Protocol announced a partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services backed by Google. This collaborative effort is designed to enhance the accessibility of blockchain-based applications and technology for both the general public and businesses of varying sizes.

As part of the collaboration, MAP Protocol aims to attract more developers to the ecosystem, facilitating a seamless transition from Web2 to Web3 and promising to expand the influence and technological capabilities of both parties. While Google Cloud will offer infrastructure support, including underlying computing power, security, and a trusted execution environment, serving customers with an interest in blockchain technology.

Concurrently, the collaboration will allow MAP Protocol to enhance its user base, providing an engaging environment for Web3 developers and reinforcing builder experience.

The joint effort aims to support the ongoing expansion of the Web3 industry, broadening access to tools and services that developers can utilize to harness the full potential of decentralized blockchain technology.

“By integrating MAP Protocol’s peer-to-peer interoperability with Google Cloud’s infrastructure, it creates a synergy that makes blockchain more accessible to both newcomers and seasoned developers. We are excited to see the innovative decentralized solutions that will emerge from this fusion of blockchain and cloud computing.” said a spokesperson at Google Cloud.

MAP Protocol operates as a Bitcoin Layer 2 and peer-to-peer omnichain infrastructure, utilizing light clients and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) technology. This approach facilitates cross-chain interoperability without the need for centralized intermediaries.

Google Cloud Strengthens Blockchain Presence

In a strategic effort to enhance its position in the blockchain sector, Google Cloud is expanding collaborations by forming partnerships with innovative projects.

Earlier this year, Google Cloud collaborated with Injective, a blockchain for financial applications, to launch Nexus—a blockchain data integration project with the goal to make core chain data from Injective accessible through Google Cloud’s Analytics Hub.

The partnership intended to advance the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and institutional trading strategies by making customizable Injective datasets available to a wider audience.

The partnership between MAP Protocol and Google Cloud signifies a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing accessibility to blockchain applications, reinforcing the growth of the Web3 industry, and emphasizing the parties’ commitment to advancing the adoption of decentralized blockchain technology.

