EU Launches AI Factories, Offers Supercomputers for Startups to Drive AI Development

In Brief EU Commission will establish AI Factories, enabling local startups to access and utilize supercomputers dedicated to AI.

European Union Commission introduced a set of measures aimed at aiding European AI startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in the creation of reliable AI that adheres to EU values and regulations. As part of these measures, the entity will establish an AI Factories or one-stop shop that will enable startups within the European Union to access and utilize supercomputers dedicated to AI.

The move aims to facilitate the development of general-purpose AI models and contribute to the broader adoption of the technology.

According to the commission, the AI Factories are designed to assist AI startups and researchers in developing algorithms, testing and validating large-scale AI models, and facilitating their access to supercomputers dedicated to AI.

“Today, we announce the launch of AI Factories, bringing together the ‘raw materials’ for AI: computing power, data, algorithms and talent,” said Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market in a written statement.

The new initiative is a component of the “AI innovation package,” a policy bundle adopted by the Commission today. This package aims to provide comprehensive support for the growth of Europe’s AI ecosystem, addressing various areas such as high-performance computing infrastructure for training models and ensuring access to the required skills and talent to enable generative AI advancements.

The support package will complement the emerging regulatory framework for AI within the European Union–The European Union AI Act–which lawmakers also position as a supportive measure. However, while the AI Act focuses on enhancing the adoption of AI applications by building user trust, “AI innovation package” package is specifically geared towards providing more direct forms of support for AI application developers.

EU’s AI Act Sets Global Standards for AI Governance

Last year, European Union countries and lawmakers reached a political agreement on the EU AI Act, marking the world’s first comprehensive law on artificial intelligence. The legislation delineates regulations for large, powerful AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, specifying their allowable applications.

The AI Act addresses a spectrum of unacceptable risks associated with AI systems, such as manipulative techniques, systems exploiting vulnerabilities, and social scoring.

Parliamentarians have explicitly prohibited the use of emotion recognition in workplaces and educational institutions and have banned predictive policing software. Additionally, there is a movement to prevent the deployment of AI systems that categorize individuals based on sensitive traits like race, political opinions, or religious beliefs.

However, the law is presently in draft form and awaits a vote in the council to confirm the compromise text European Union countries agreed upon.

The European Union’s concerted efforts, spanning from the launch of AI Factories to the groundbreaking AI Act, highlight its commitment to shaping global standards for responsible AI governance.

