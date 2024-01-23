Oracle Launches OCI Generative AI Service to Help Businesses Deploy AI Models

Oracle today announced the general availability of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service for making the latest advancements in generative AI accessible to enterprises. It further integrates widely known large language models (LLMs) from industry players including Cohere and Meta Llama 2 to address various business use cases.

According to the announcement, the OCI Generative AI service comes with multilingual capabilities, supporting over 100 languages. This enhancement positions the service as an effective solution for businesses operating on a global scale, facilitating communication and decision-making in a multilingual environment.

“Oracle’s AI focus is on solving real-world business use cases to enable widespread adoption in the enterprise. To do this, we are embedding AI across all layers of the technology stack by integrating generative AI into our applications and converged database and offering new LLMs and managed services – all supported by a fast and cost-effective AI infrastructure,” said Greg Pavlik, senior vice president, AI and data management at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Instead of providing a tool kit that requires assembling, we are offering a powerful suite of pre-built generative AI services and features that work together to help customers solve business problems smarter and faster,” Pavlik added.

Additionally, Oracle has introduced an enhanced GPU cluster management experience to improve efficiency and performance. Customers can now fine-tune models with flexibility, allowing for customization based on specific business needs and preferences.

As per Oracle, recognizing the importance of deployment flexibility, the Generative AI service is available for use in both the Oracle Cloud and on-premises via OCI Dedicated Region. This aims to ensure that businesses can integrate the service into their existing infrastructure.

OCI Generative AI Agents to Transform Data-Driven Decision-Making

Oracle is previewing the OCI Generative AI Agents service – a tool designed to transform data-driven decision-making processes. This service combines large language models with enterprise search built on OCI OpenSearch, offering contextualized results enhanced with enterprise data.

This empowers users to engage with diverse enterprise data sources through natural language, eliminating the need for specialized skills.

Moreover, Oracle is embedding generative AI across its portfolio of cloud applications. This includes Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Customer Experience (CX), allowing customers to leverage generative AI within their existing business processes.

Oracle’s Autonomous Database Select AI feature enables customers to accelerate application development by combining their private enterprise data with the productivity and creativity of generative AI.

Upcoming releases are expected to support a broader range of data search and aggregation tools, providing access to Oracle Database 23c with AI Vector Search and MySQL HeatWave with Vector Store.

According to Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President at IDC, Oracle’s approach simplifies the process for organizations to deploy generative AI with their existing business operations, marking a significant advancement in the integration of AI across enterprise systems.

