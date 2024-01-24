Solana Releases ‘SPL Token Extensions’ to Enhance Network Development

In Brief Solana Foundation introduced token extensions of the SPL Token standard to advance the network's blockchain capabilities.

Solana Foundation today introduced token extensions as the next generation of the SPL Token standard. Token extensions represent a significant advancement in blockchain capabilities, offering a comprehensive suite of turnkey solutions for businesses moving on-chain.

According to Solana, it is the first network to provide an integrated developer and user experience in a single token program on a public network. Token extensions aim to empower developers, enterprises, financial institutions, and Solana-native development teams with ready-to-use advanced token functionality.

Token extensions offer businesses security and compliance controls similar to permissioned blockchain environments. They reduce engineering time while operating on one of the world’s most popular public blockchains, contributing to the growth and health of the Solana ecosystem.

“Token extensions build on the characteristics that make Solana the ideal destination for developers,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana and CEO of Solana Labs. “Solana is the first network to offer this level of integrated developer and user experience in a single token program. We’re already seeing the potential to build using token extensions via deployments from some of the most recognizable names in crypto.”

Already, prominent players in the crypto industry have embraced Solana’s token extensions. Notably, crypto services firm Paxos and GMO-Z.com Trust Company, a stablecoin issuer based in New York specializing in Yen-pegged and USD-pegged tokens, have adopted Solana’s new offering.

These companies are leveraging token extensions to issue stable coins on the Solana network, showcasing the immediate adoption and endorsement of this innovative development.

Industry Leaders Embrace Token Extensions

At the forefront of this groundbreaking launch are industry leaders like Paxos and GMO-Z.com Trust Company Inc. (GMO Trust). These companies are leveraging the benefits of token extensions to issue stablecoins on the Solana blockchain. Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, expanded its stablecoin issuance to Solana on December 22.

Similarly, GMO Trust announced the introduction of the first regulated Japanese yen stablecoin and their own U.S. dollar stablecoin on the Solana network.

“The Solana network is the blockchain of choice for enterprise-grade companies looking to enter the web3 space,” affirms Sheraz Shere, Head of Payments at the Solana Foundation. Companies such as Visa, Worldpay, Stripe, Google and Shopify have already capitalized on the performance advantages inherent in the Solana network, launching solutions and applications that were previously only possible on Solana.

Designed to cater to builders across various industries, including stablecoins, real-world assets, and payments, token extensions have features. These include transfer hooks, transfer fees, confidential transfers, permanent delegate authority, and non-transferability, each addressing specific needs within the blockchain ecosystem.

