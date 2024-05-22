EOS Network Introduces Antelope Spring Beta-1 With Enhanced Performance And Security Features, Deploys It On Jungle Testnet

In Brief EOS launched Antelope Spring Beta-1 on Jungle testnet, with this version promising enhanced performance, security, and community engagement.

Blockchain platform for commercial-scale decentralized applications, EOS announced the launch of its Antelope Spring Beta-1 on the Jungle testnet. Antelope Spring Beta-1 represents a significant leap forward from its predecessor, Antelope Leap 5. This new version introduces features aimed at enhancing blockchain performance, security, and community engagement.

This release is the first of several key milestones, with the final version scheduled for release on July 10th and a hard fork planned for July 31st.

The upgrades feature the Savanna Consensus Algorithm, which promises to boost the speed and efficiency of the EOS network by over 100 times. Additionally, this algorithm enhances the resilience of the EOS ecosystem against vulnerabilities, significantly fortifying overall network security.

Furthermore, it will integrate advanced cryptographic techniques, encompassing aggregate BLS signatures, enabling swift transaction verification in milliseconds. This capacity is essential for the development of zero-knowledge proof systems, which play a vital role in improving privacy and security in the EOS Network.

Another enhancement is the introduction of flexible blockchain architecture. Spring 1.0 introduces a restructuring of the traditional Block Producer role, dividing it into two distinct roles: Block Proposers and Block Finalizers. Block Proposers are responsible for organizing transactions into proposed blocks, while Block Finalizers endorse these proposals, ensuring the integrity and finality of the blocks. This approach aims to further decentralize network governance and improve operational efficiency.

EOS Network Set To Upgrade To Leap 6.0, Enhancing Blockchain Performance

The EOS Network is a third-generation blockchain platform, propelled by the EOS VM. This virtual machine is a low-latency, high-performance, and extensible WebAssembly engine, crafted for the deterministic execution of feeless transactions. It is aimed at providing optimal Web3 user and builder experiences.

Recently, the EOS Network revealed its plans to upgrade to version Leap 6.0 on July 31st, with the final release slated for July 10th. To facilitate a smooth transition, it is advised that all EOS nodes undergo the upgrade process between July 11th and 30th.

