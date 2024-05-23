Markets News Report Technology
Binance Megadrop Introduces Lista, Enables Users To Lock BNB Or Complete Web3 Quests To Qualify For Upcoming LISTA Token Airdrop

Published: May 23, 2024 at 3:16 am Updated: May 23, 2024 at 3:16 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 23, 2024 at 3:16 am

In Brief

Binance Megadrop will introduce the second project on its platform–Lista, a liquid staking and decentralized stablecoin protocol.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed that its token issuance platform, Binance Megadrop, will introduce the liquid staking and decentralized stablecoin protocol, Lista (LISTA), marking the second project to be launched on this platform. Individuals who subscribe to BNB locked products or fulfill project-specific tasks in the Binance Web3 Wallet will have the chance of gaining early access to Lista’s airdrop rewards.

The total supply of LISTA tokens is set at 1 billion, with an initial circulation of 230 million, representing 23% of the total supply. The total Megadrop incentives constitute 100 million tokens, which accounts for 10% of the supply. Binance will list LISTA on its cryptocurrency exchange following the completion of the Megadrop, while details regarding the listing plan will be announced separately.

In order to participate, users are encouraged to use their active Binance Web3 Wallet to subscribe to BNB Locked Products on Binance Simple Earn. This will allow them to accrue scores. Alternatively, they can complete designated Web3 Quests to gain scores and receive a score multiplier in the Megadrop section of the Binance application.

Binance Megadrop integrates the exchange’s Simple Earn feature with the Web3 Wallet, transforming the airdrop process. The new platform offers users early access to selected Web3 projects before they are officially listed on cryptocurrency exchanges.

What Are Lista And The LISTA Token?

Lista DAO operates as an open-source liquidity protocol, enabling users to earn yields on collateralized cryptocurrency assets such as BNB, ETH, and stablecoins, among other cryptocurrencies. It also allows borrowing of its decentralized stablecoin, lisUSD. The protocol employs a dual token model, comprising lisUSD and LISTA, along with mechanisms for instant conversions, asset collateralization, borrowing, and yield farming. Initially native to the BNB Chain ecosystem, Lista DAO plans to expand to multiple blockchains in the near future.

LISTA is the native cryptographically secure fungible token of Lista DAO, used for governance and utility functions. Additionally, the token offers economic incentives to encourage user contributions and participation within the Lista DAO ecosystem.

The token is compatible with both BEP-20 and ERC-20 standards. Furthermore, it functions as a medium of exchange, which users can swap or place in a farming pool on a decentralized exchange (DEX) according to their preferences. This allows them to maximize capital efficiency, obtain loans, and/or compound their yields.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

