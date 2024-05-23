Binance Megadrop Introduces Lista, Enables Users To Lock BNB Or Complete Web3 Quests To Qualify For Upcoming LISTA Token Airdrop

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance Megadrop will introduce the second project on its platform–Lista, a liquid staking and decentralized stablecoin protocol.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed that its token issuance platform, Binance Megadrop, will introduce the liquid staking and decentralized stablecoin protocol, Lista (LISTA), marking the second project to be launched on this platform. Individuals who subscribe to BNB locked products or fulfill project-specific tasks in the Binance Web3 Wallet will have the chance of gaining early access to Lista’s airdrop rewards.

The total supply of LISTA tokens is set at 1 billion, with an initial circulation of 230 million, representing 23% of the total supply. The total Megadrop incentives constitute 100 million tokens, which accounts for 10% of the supply. Binance will list LISTA on its cryptocurrency exchange following the completion of the Megadrop, while details regarding the listing plan will be announced separately.

In order to participate, users are encouraged to use their active Binance Web3 Wallet to subscribe to BNB Locked Products on Binance Simple Earn. This will allow them to accrue scores. Alternatively, they can complete designated Web3 Quests to gain scores and receive a score multiplier in the Megadrop section of the Binance application.

Binance Megadrop integrates the exchange’s Simple Earn feature with the Web3 Wallet, transforming the airdrop process. The new platform offers users early access to selected Web3 projects before they are officially listed on cryptocurrency exchanges.

🎉 Megadrop is Coming!🎉

​

We are excited to be listing on @Binance Megadrop🌐

​

🔹 Total Supply: 1B $LISTA

🔹 Mega Drop Allocation: 100M $LISTA (10%)

🔹 Airdrops: Available on TGE day for early supporters, CAC S1 & S2 users

🔹 TGE & Listing Date: TBA

​

Stay tuned for further… pic.twitter.com/5gkTwKAMgh — Lista DAO (@lista_dao) May 23, 2024

What Are Lista And The LISTA Token?

Lista DAO operates as an open-source liquidity protocol, enabling users to earn yields on collateralized cryptocurrency assets such as BNB, ETH, and stablecoins, among other cryptocurrencies. It also allows borrowing of its decentralized stablecoin, lisUSD. The protocol employs a dual token model, comprising lisUSD and LISTA, along with mechanisms for instant conversions, asset collateralization, borrowing, and yield farming. Initially native to the BNB Chain ecosystem, Lista DAO plans to expand to multiple blockchains in the near future.

LISTA is the native cryptographically secure fungible token of Lista DAO, used for governance and utility functions. Additionally, the token offers economic incentives to encourage user contributions and participation within the Lista DAO ecosystem.

The token is compatible with both BEP-20 and ERC-20 standards. Furthermore, it functions as a medium of exchange, which users can swap or place in a farming pool on a decentralized exchange (DEX) according to their preferences. This allows them to maximize capital efficiency, obtain loans, and/or compound their yields.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson