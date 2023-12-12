Markets News Report
December 12, 2023

El Salvador to Launch ‘Volcano Bonds’ for Bitcoin Ventures in 2024

Published: December 12, 2023 at 1:55 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2023 at 1:55 am

In Brief

El Salvador’s approval of the ‘Volcano Bonds,’ set to launch in 2024, marks a step in the country’s Bitcoin strategy.

El Salvador’s innovative Bitcoin bonds, famously dubbed “Volcano Bonds,” cleared regulatory hurdles and are now set to launch in early 2024.

The country’s Digital Assets Commission granted approval on December 11, paving the way for a first-quarter issuance next year.

Initially proposed in November 2021, the Volcano Bonds have been a subject of considerable anticipation in El Salvador. The National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) confirmed the planned Q1 2024 launch, aligning with President’s enthusiastic updates on the project.

Strategic Goals of El Salvador Bond

The Volcano Bond, a part of El Salvador’s pioneering move to adopt Bitcoin, aims to reduce sovereign debt and finance the development of the proposed “Bitcoin City.” This initiative reflects the country’s commitment to integrating Bitcoin into its financial and developmental strategies.

ONBTC announced plans to issue the bond on the Bitfinex Securities Platform, a blockchain-based trading site registered in El Salvador. This move signifies the country’s efforts to establish Bitcoin-based capital markets.

The bond, carrying a ten-year term, aims to offer investors an annual return of 6.5%. This financial instrument represents a novel approach in leveraging cryptocurrency for national economic strategies.

Complementing the bond issuance, El Salvador has embarked on a $1 billion Bitcoin mining project powered by the volcanic resources of Conchagua. This project aligns with the nation’s strategy to harness renewable energy for Bitcoin mining and economic growth.

The bond’s approval comes after an initial announcement in 2022 by former finance minister Alejandro Zelaya. The delay reflects the complexities and novelty of introducing such a groundbreaking financial instrument.

This development marks a milestone in El Salvador’s journey to embrace Bitcoin, showing its ambition to lead in integrating crypto. The Volcano Bonds project serves as more than just a financial endeavor; it symbolizes the country’s innovative approach to economic development and sustainability.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

