Fortnite Creator Epic Games Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Play Store

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey

Epic Games achieved a victory in its antitrust lawsuit against Google, with a jury finding Google’s Play Store to be an illegal monopoly.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California heard the case, focusing on Epic’s allegations that Google stifled competition by enforcing commission payments for developers using third-party payment services and securing exclusive app presence on the Play Store.

The trial began in early November, and the nine-member jury ruled in favor of Epic Games. As the case was jury-based, the reasoning behind the verdict was not disclosed.

Nonetheless, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney expressed gratitude to the jurors, stating that the verdict represents a win for app developers and consumers globally.

“Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world,” Sweeney wrote in a blog post. “The verdict proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation.”

Epic Games Secures Major Legal Victory

Sweeney highlighted evidence suggesting Google’s attempts to suppress alternative app stores by financially incentivizing developers to abandon their store efforts and offering lucrative deals to device manufacturers to exclude competing app stores.

Google, however, has denied these allegations and as reported by Axios, plans to appeal the decision, arguing that it faces substantial competition from Apple and other Android app stores.

The dispute traces back to 2020 when Google removed Epic’s popular game Fortnite from the Play Store for implementing third-party payment options, a move that Google deemed in violation of its terms. In response, Epic launched its antitrust challenge against Google.

During the dispute, Google introduced ‘user choice billing,’ allowing some apps to use third-party payment services, yet continued to charge commissions. Epic Games found this insufficient and proceeded with its legal action, paralleling a similar lawsuit against Apple.

The Google verdict which Epic described as monumental, may lead to significant changes in the Play Store’s operations. The case will reconvene in early 2024 for the judge to consider potential remedies, possibly including Google divesting the Play Store.

This outcome is not just a pivotal moment for Epic Games but also signals a broader movement in regulating tech monopolies. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, plans to appeal, even as the app store market slowly becomes more open.

