Liquidium Raises $1.25 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Bitcoin Ordinal Market

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Liquidium’s $1.25 million pre-seed funding round highlights the growing market demand for Bitcoin Ordinals.

Bitcoin Ordinal lending market Liquidium, announced a step forward with the closure of its $1.25 million pre-seed funding round. The accomplishment underscores Liquidium’s burgeoning influence in the Bitcoin ecosystem and the growing market demand for cutting-edge lending solutions.

Esteemed backers such as Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Side Door Ventures, Actai Ventures, Sora Ventures, Spicy Capital, UTXO Management, and various strategic angel investors have played a pivotal role in reaching this milestone.

Since its establishment, Liquidium has made considerable progress in the Bitcoin lending domain, facilitating over 300 Ordinal-backed loans, translating to more than 21 BTC or approximately $920k in loan volume.

Liquidium’s PSBTs and DLCs Use Cases

Liquidium employs Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBTs) and Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) to circumvent the absence of smart contracts in Bitcoin, offering a unique avenue for borrowers to use Ordinals as collateral.

This system also presents lenders with opportunities to lend Bitcoin against digital assets, generating a native BTC yield. The platform has garnered attention from institutional lenders, including N-Sigma Capital AG, a specialist in quantitative crypto trading, who will provide active liquidity on Liquidium.

Bitcoin opened an era of fair, non-custodial, accessible transactions. Until recently it was limited to basic payments. At Liquidium, we took this vision further and created the leading fair, non-custodial, and accessible lending market on Bitcoin, the most secure blockchain in existence. said Robin Obermaier, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquidium.

The fresh infusion of capital is more than just a financial boost for Liquidium; it represents a strong endorsement of its vision and potential to redefine Bitcoin lending. Focusing on Ordinals, Liquidium is poised to extend the utility and appeal of the Bitcoin ecosystem, enhancing its accessibility and diversity.

Liquidium has now transitioned into open beta, inviting broader participation and is also developing support for BRC-20 tokens as collateral, indicating a future of expanded opportunities in the Bitcoin lending space. Interested users and investors can join the Bitcoin revolution by visiting Liquidium’s website and signing up for the first BRC-20 lending platform waitlist.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti