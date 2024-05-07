News Report Technology
May 07, 2024

Stacks, Moonriver Network, Hedera, And Iron Fish To Participate In Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier Program

by
Published: May 07, 2024 at 3:14 am Updated: May 07, 2024 at 3:14 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 07, 2024 at 3:14 am

In Brief

Axelar will interconnect the ecosystems of Bitcoin, Hedera, and Polkadot blockchains with its Interchain Amplifier.

Stacks, Moonriver Network, Hedera, And Iron Fish To Participate In Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier Program

Full-chain Layer 1 Axelar announced its intentions to interconnect the ecosystems of Bitcoin, Hedera, and Polkadot blockchains.

Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier will initially focus on integrating the Bitcoin Layer 2 network Stacks, the Moonriver Network, the open-source proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Hedera, and the privacy network Iron Fish. This initiative aims to achieve interoperability across various blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EVM chains, IBC, and Hedera, among other 64 networks.

Built on the Axelar virtual machine, the Interchain Amplifier facilitates automatic connections across different types of blockchains, while the resulting cross-chain connection is exposed through smart contracts rather than through the protocol layer. Upon integration with the Axelar mainnet, the Amplifier will automate routing and translation processes across Axelar’s network of blockchains.

Utilizing on-chain smart contracts in its framework, Amplifier uses the security guarantees provided by the Axelar network to efficiently establish new cross-chain pathways, thereby broadening its range of applications, liquidity, and attracting more users.

Interchain Amplifier has been operational on Devnet for approximately one week. This service attracts a variety of innovative protocols and networks within the industry, facilitated through a pilot program managed by Interop Labs to assist early adopters.

Enhancing Scalability With Interchain Amplifier Upgrades

Axelar facilitates secure cross-chain communication for Web3, empowering developers to create Interchain decentralized applications (dApps) capable of expanding beyond a single blockchain. The security aspect of Axelar is reinforced by its utilization of the battle-tested PoS mechanism, used by platforms such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Cosmos. Meanwhile, cross-chain communication enables developers to facilitate complete user experiences, allowing seamless interaction with assets and applications across multiple blockchains with a single click.

As part of its roadmap for 2024, Axelar has detailed its intentions to prioritize the enhancement of its Interchain Amplifier to bolster its scalability advantage. Axelar’s goal is to introduce a universal “router” smart contract, subject to governance approval, which will facilitate the routing of traffic to any of the other interconnected ecosystems.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

From Simple Reflex to Learning Agents: Check Out the Different Types of AI Agents and Their Roles in Modern Apps

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 07, 2024

Meson Network Enables Crypto Miners To Obtain Tokens Via Mining. Airdrops And Buyback Programs Are Coming

by Alisa Davidson
May 07, 2024

Paradigm Leads $225 Million Mega-Funding Round for Monad, a Highly Scalable ‘Solana Killer’ L1 Solution Aiming for 10,000 TPS

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 07, 2024

Radiant Capital Initiates RFP-34 Proposal, Suggests weETH Onboarding Into Its Ethereum And Arbitrum Deployments

by Alisa Davidson
May 07, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Meson Network Enables Crypto Miners To Obtain Tokens Via Mining. Airdrops And Buyback Programs Are Coming

by Alisa Davidson
May 07, 2024

Is Bitgert Coin Poised for a +500% Price Rally? Crypto Experts Say Yes

by Gregory Pudovsky
May 07, 2024

Radiant Capital Initiates RFP-34 Proposal, Suggests weETH Onboarding Into Its Ethereum And Arbitrum Deployments

by Alisa Davidson
May 07, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Trading Pairs And Enable Trading Bots On May 8

by Alisa Davidson
May 07, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
From Simple Reflex to Learning Agents: Check Out the Different Types of AI Agents and Their Roles in Modern Apps
Lifestyle Software Stories and Reviews Technology
From Simple Reflex to Learning Agents: Check Out the Different Types of AI Agents and Their Roles in Modern Apps
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 7, 2024
Meson Network Enables Crypto Miners To Obtain Tokens Via Mining. Airdrops And Buyback Programs Are Coming
Markets News Report Technology
Meson Network Enables Crypto Miners To Obtain Tokens Via Mining. Airdrops And Buyback Programs Are Coming
by Alisa Davidson
May 7, 2024
Paradigm Leads $225 Million Mega-Funding Round for Monad, a Highly Scalable ‘Solana Killer’ L1 Solution Aiming for 10,000 TPS
Business Markets Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Paradigm Leads $225 Million Mega-Funding Round for Monad, a Highly Scalable ‘Solana Killer’ L1 Solution Aiming for 10,000 TPS
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 7, 2024
Is Bitgert Coin Poised for a +500% Price Rally? Crypto Experts Say Yes
News Report
Is Bitgert Coin Poised for a +500% Price Rally? Crypto Experts Say Yes
by Gregory Pudovsky
May 7, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.