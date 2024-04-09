Driving Global Financial Inclusion: Exploring the Visionary Sponsors of the Paris Blockchain Week 2024

Share this article







by Zhauhazyn Shaden by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

The Paris Blockchain Week 2024 promises to be an exciting event that brings together leaders, experts, and enthusiasts from the blockchain space. This revolutionary technology has captured the imagination of people from all walks of life, and the sponsors of this prestigious event play a pivotal role in driving its growth and adoption. Let’s take a closer look at some prominent sponsors and the projects they represent, highlighting their unique contributions to the blockchain landscape.

Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation is an organization focused on enabling financial inclusion and providing people around the world access to affordable financial services. Supported by the Stellar network, the foundation fosters innovation in blockchain technology to create a more inclusive global financial system. Through partnerships and developing open-source protocols, Stellar aims to empower individuals, businesses, and enterprises by facilitating instant, low-cost cross-border transactions.

Stellar sessions at the PBW 2024:

Keynote by Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of Stellar Development Foundation, Apr 9, 2024, 9:20 AM – 9:40 AM, Master Stage;

Emerging Horizons: Exploring the Latest Breakthroughs in Financial Innovation for 2024 with Nicolas Cary, Victoria Chynoweth, Denelle Dixon, Ari Erhat Nalbant, Alex Matsuo, Thomas Restout, Apr 9, 2024, 9:40 AM -10:20 AM, Master Stage;

Keynote by Paul Wong: Tokenization Beyond the Hype: Real-World Assets, Real-World Benefits, Apr 10, 2024, 9:20 AM – 9:40 AM, Master Stage;

Workshop Stellar Development Foundation: How Do Smart Contracts on Stellar Stack Up? with Julian Martinez and Tyler van der Hoeven, Apr 10, 2024, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, DaVinci Growth Stage

Keynote by Daniel Casanas: Investing in Builders Transforming Everyday Financial Services, Apr 11, 2024, 2:00 PM – 2:10 PM, DaVinci Growth Stage;

Latest Trends and Ambitions for Crypto Investors in 2024, with Neil Cunha-Games, Anke Liu, Nataniel Elkaim, Miguel Morel, Robert Le, and Hazel Zhang.

Circle

Circle is a blockchain technology company that pioneers digital currency, investing, and finance solutions. With a mission to make money work as the internet does, Circle has developed various innovative products and services to simplify and streamline financial transactions. Circle now oversees the management of the USDC stablecoin, a revolutionary cryptocurrency that maintains a value pegged to the U.S. dollar. This ingenious solution empowers users with the ability to seamlessly transact in a digital asset that remains resilient and secure, harnessing the stability and trust associated with the world’s most influential currency. Circle’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to driving innovation within the DeFi sector make it a pioneer in peer-to-peer finance.

Circle Sessions at the PBW 2024:

Fireside Chat with Jeremy Allaire: Building the Internet Financial System, Apr 9, 2024, 10:20 AM – 10:40 AM, Master Stage;

Fireside Chat with Dante Disparte and Jessica Renier: Integrity and Inclusion: How Regulation is Shaping the Future of Finance, Apr 10, 2024, 11:20 AM – 11:40 AM, Master Stage;

Elevating Corporate Social Responsibility in the Web3 Era, with Mark Fielding, Jacques-Andre Fines-Schlumberger, Kenneth Kou, Mercina Tillemann Perez, and Christoph Kampitsch, Apr 10, 2024, 12:00 PM – 12:40 PM, Venus de Milo Stage;

Fireside Chat with Elisabeth Carpenter: Making the Financial System Faster and Fairer, Apr 10, 2024, 2:30 – 2:40 PM, Master Stage.

XRP Ledger

The XRP Ledger, built on the principles of decentralization, speed, and scalability, is a blockchain platform designed for global payments and remittances. As an open-source project, it provides a secure and efficient infrastructure for digital asset transfers. Enabled by the XRP token, the ledger offers near-instant settlement times and low transaction fees, making it a viable solution for cross-border transactions. The XRP Ledger’s sponsorship of the Paris Blockchain Week 2024 showcases its commitment to advancing the adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

XRP Ledger’s Sessions at the PBW 2024:

Mass Adoption: Overcoming Barriers to Embrace the Future of Financial Services, with Victoria Chynoweth, Eric van Miltenburg, Moodi Mahmoudi, Iri Zohar, and Abel Peña, Apr 9, 2024, 3:00 PM – 3:40 PM, Mona Lisa Stage.

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

As a subsidiary of Amazon, AWS is a cloud computing platform that provides scalable and reliable infrastructure for businesses, including those in the blockchain industry. With a suite of services that support blockchain development and deployment, AWS empowers developers to explore the full potential of this groundbreaking technology. Their sponsorship of the Paris Blockchain Week 2024 reflects their dedication to fostering innovation and driving the growth of blockchain solutions on a global scale.

Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation, a non-profit entity, is dedicated to fostering the advancement and expansion of the Solana blockchain platform. Solana’s primary objective is to facilitate the creation of scalable and rapid decentralized applications and cryptocurrencies, thereby ensuring smooth user interactions. Prioritizing throughput and minimizing transaction expenses, Solana provides developers with a high-performance framework for constructing and launching blockchain applications. By sponsoring the Paris Blockchain Week 2024, the Solana Foundation underscores its dedication to advancing the frontiers of blockchain technology and encouraging its widespread acceptance.

Solana Foundation’s sessions at the PBW 2024:

Blockchain as a Service (BAAS): Fuelling Innovation in Enterprise Solutions, with Sheraz Ahmed, Austin Federa, Sandra Ro, and Antoni Zolciak, Apr 9, 2024, 10:40 AM – 11:20 AM, Venus de Milo Stage;

Workshop: Getting Started on Solana Token Extensions, with Jan Cinque and Nick Frostbutter, Apr 10, 2024, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, DaVinci Growth Stage;

Next-Gen Digital Payments: the Blockchain Revolution, with Thierry Arys Ruiz, George Basiladze, Nicolas Cabrera, Josh Fried, Buchi Okoro, and Daniel Porat, Apr 11, 2024, 10:20 AM – 11:20 AM, Mona Lisa Stage;

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Redefining Traditional Financial Systems Through Decentralization, with Austin Federa, Nick Hill, Markus Infanger, Jean-Christophe Liaubet, Stephen Richardson, and Uldis Tēraudkalns, Apr 11, 2024, 12:00 PM – 12:40 PM, Master Stage.

See the full list of projects sponsoring the event.

The sponsors of PBW 2024 epitomize the forefront of blockchain innovation, demonstrating its capacity to transform industries and reshape our technological interactions. Whether it’s enhancing financial inclusivity or facilitating the development of scalable decentralized applications, each sponsor offers a distinctive viewpoint, enriching the diverse and vibrant blockchain landscape. As we eagerly await this forthcoming event, we can expect a plethora of revelations, dialogues, and networking avenues that will influence the trajectory of blockchain technology. Paris Blockchain Week 2024 promises to be an unmatched platform for cooperation, education, and advancement in this swiftly evolving domain. See you there!

The Metaverse Post team will be happy to meet you at the conference, you can contact us via Telegram:

Anna @poshivanik_anna

Daniel @danilsolodnikov

Don’t forget to follow us on X, and stay tuned!

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Zhauhazyn is a copywriter and sociology major. Fascinated by the intricate dynamics of Science and Technology Studies, she delves deep into the realm of Web3 with a fervent passion for blockchain technology. Leveraging her expertise in sociology methods and concepts, she brings a unique perspective to unraveling the complexities of the digital landscape. More articles Zhauhazyn Shaden