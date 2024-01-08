DOGE goes to Moon: Dogecoin Replica Aboards United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket

by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief A replica of Dogecoin (DOGE) boarded United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket and was launched to the moon with lunar lander cargos.

The United Launch Alliance successfully deployed its inaugural Vulcan Centaur rocket today, marking a landmark event for both the space and cryptocurrency industries. The primary payload of this mission is the Peregrine lunar lander, an integral component of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services plan. However, accompanying the lunar lander is a unique cargo—a replica of Dogecoin (DOGE).

The confirmation of this extraordinary payload came directly from the Dogecoin Foundation via a post on the social platform X. This successful lift-off of the Vulcan Centaur rocket marks a historic milestone, combining the realms of space exploration and cryptocurrency.

Notably, this lunar mission is not the only endeavor propelling Dogecoin (DOGE) “to the moon.”

US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) had previously approved a SpaceX lunar mission named “DOGE-1,” funded by DOGE, which had sparked speculations of bringing the ‘DOGE-1’ Moon mission launch a step closer.

United Launch Alliance (@ulalaunch) will launch their first Vulcan Centaur rocket in a few hours. The rocket will carry the @astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander, as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, and the @NASAArtemis program.

This will be on board!

🧵 pic.twitter.com/GyUaPikTlU — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) January 8, 2024

Initially announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2021, the DOGE-1 launch, scheduled as a rideshare collaboration between Intuitive Machines and the US space program NASA, was originally planned for 2022. However, it faced multiple postponements and is now set to take place in January 2024.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is actively funding the DOGE-1 satellite, developed by the space technology firm Geometric Energy Corporation. Scheduled for launch aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the DOGE-1 satellite has garnered significant attention.

Many anticipate Elon Musk’s involvement to serve as a substantial catalyst for a potential surge in DOGE prices, considering the billionaire’s vocal support for the cryptocurrency on a global scale.

Likewise, Arthur Hayes founder of renowned cryptocurrency exchange BitMex expressed a parallel interest on social media platfom X in sending a Bitcoin (BTC) replica on the same lunar journey. Hayes coined the mission as “Bitcoin to the moon.”

A message from @cryptohayes: Today’s the day we send $BTC to the Moon with @Astrobotic.



It’ll be on-board @ulalaunch’s #VulcanRocket which is taking off today at 2:18am ET 🚀



Watch the launch live on our Twitch here 👉 https://t.co/pX7SSoyXC5



➕Remember to join our… pic.twitter.com/WqffqpL4aN — BitMEX (@BitMEX) January 8, 2024

Will Dogecoin’s Prices Follow the Lunar Trajectory?

The physical representation of Dogecoin (DOGE) on a lunar mission has stirred speculation about the potential impact on the coin’s market value. Despite fervent wishes for a surge in DOGE prices, the popular memecoin is currently grappling with a lack of momentum.

Presently, DOGE reflects a 3.2% decline in daily charts, a 13% drop in weekly charts, and a significant 25% decrease over the past month. Reportedly, the price performance since January 2023 reveals a modest 8.2% increase for Dogecoin (DOGE), contrasting sharply with Bitcoin‘s (BTC) remarkable surge of over 150% during the same period.

However, the number of cryptocurrency addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) surpassed 5 million for the first time in November 2023. The number of active addresses on the network more than doubled, reaching 168,000, marking its highest level since March 2022. Confirmed transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain had also surged to their peak since June 2023, showcasing a remarkable 1,000% increase in 10 days.

As Dogecoin and Bitcoin continue their interstellar journey, enthusiasts and investors alike await with bated breath to see if the lunar mission will indeed influence the trajectory of these cryptocurrencies in the earthly market. The escalating use of Dogecoin suggests a burgeoning adoption of the meme crypto, marked by users participating in significant transactions involving non-serious digital assets.

