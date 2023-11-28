Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses 5 Million Crypto Wallet Addresses for the First Time

The number of cryptocurrency addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) has surpassed 5 million for the first time, as per data monitored by on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock. The escalating use of Dogecoin suggests a burgeoning adoption of the cryptocurrency, marked by users participating in significant transactions involving non-serious digital assets.

Simultaneously, the number of active addresses on the network has more than doubled, reaching 168,000, marking its highest level since March 2022. Confirmed transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain have surged to their peak since June, experiencing a remarkable 1,000% increase in the past 10 days.

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Continues to Attract Interest

Since the last bull market, DOGE has been one of the most eye-catching projects and continues to grab attention.

Earlier this week, Dogecoin experienced a surge in its price, surpassing the $0.08 resistance level. This boost was fueled by Coinbase‘s announcement of support for perpetual futures contracts on Dogecoin, bringing the coin to a broader investor base.

Furthermore, the coin’s upcoming physical journey to the moon, scheduled for December 23rd via SpaceX, has added to the growing enthusiasm.

As the launch date approaches within the next month, numerous traders are optimistic that Dogecoin’s price may reach $0.10 in the weeks leading up to and following this historic space mission.

Last week, another notable event brought attention to the coin, with Carl Erik Rinsch the director of Netflix’s sci-fi series Conquest, reportedly using $4 million from the show’s budget to invest in Dogecoin and making $27 million in the process.

