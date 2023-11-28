News Report Technology
November 28, 2023

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses 5 Million Crypto Wallet Addresses for the First Time

by
Published: November 28, 2023 at 6:49 am Updated: November 28, 2023 at 6:49 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023 at 6:49 am

In Brief

The number of crypto addresses holding DOGE has surpassed 5 million for the first time, as the meme coin continues to attract interest.

DOGE Coin Surpasses 5 Million Crypto Addresses for the First Time

The number of cryptocurrency addresses holding Dogecoin (DOGE) has surpassed 5 million for the first time, as per data monitored by on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock. The escalating use of Dogecoin suggests a burgeoning adoption of the cryptocurrency, marked by users participating in significant transactions involving non-serious digital assets.

Simultaneously, the number of active addresses on the network has more than doubled, reaching 168,000, marking its highest level since March 2022. Confirmed transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain have surged to their peak since June, experiencing a remarkable 1,000% increase in the past 10 days.

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Continues to Attract Interest

Since the last bull market, DOGE has been one of the most eye-catching projects and continues to grab attention.

Earlier this week, Dogecoin experienced a surge in its price, surpassing the $0.08 resistance level. This boost was fueled by Coinbase‘s announcement of support for perpetual futures contracts on Dogecoin, bringing the coin to a broader investor base.

Furthermore, the coin’s upcoming physical journey to the moon, scheduled for December 23rd via SpaceX, has added to the growing enthusiasm.

As the launch date approaches within the next month, numerous traders are optimistic that Dogecoin’s price may reach $0.10 in the weeks leading up to and following this historic space mission.

Last week, another notable event brought attention to the coin, with Carl Erik Rinsch the director of Netflix’s sci-fi series Conquest, reportedly using $4 million from the show’s budget to invest in Dogecoin and making $27 million in the process.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering

by Victor Dey
November 27, 2023

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment

by Kumar Gandharv
November 28, 2023

Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security

by Victor Dey
November 28, 2023

AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO

by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023

Illegal Trading Volumes on Tron and Ethereum Networks Exceed 17.7 Billion USDT

by Nik Asti
November 28, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment
News Report Technology
Accenture to Acquire Italian Generative AI Firm Ammagamma as Part of its $3 Billion Investment
by Kumar Gandharv
November 28, 2023
Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security
News Report Software
Privacera AI Governance Integrates with AWS to Bolster Generative AI Model Security
by Victor Dey
November 28, 2023
AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO
News Report Technology
AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO
by Alisa Davidson
November 28, 2023
Illegal Trading Volumes on Tron and Ethereum Networks Exceed 17.7 Billion USDT
Markets News Report
Illegal Trading Volumes on Tron and Ethereum Networks Exceed 17.7 Billion USDT
by Nik Asti
November 28, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.