November 29, 2023

SpaceX’s ‘Doge-1’ Lunar Mission Gets US Government Approval, Nears Launch

November 29, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

The SpaceX “Doge-1” lunar mission, funded by Dogecoin (DOGE), garners US NTIA approval, takes a step closer to launch.

SpaceX's 'Doge-1' Lunar Mission Garners US National Telecommunications and Information Administration Approval, Nears Launch

The US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved the SpaceX lunar mission named “DOGE-1,” funded by DOGE. This milestone brings the ‘DOGE-1’ Moon mission launch a step closer.

The DOGE-1 satellite is under development by the space technology firm Geometric Energy Corporation. It will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is designed to feature a miniature screen that will display advertisements, images, and logos, broadcasting to Earth. DOGE-1 is making history as the first satellite launch to be entirely paid for in DOGE tokens.

Initially announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2021, the DOGE-1 launch, scheduled as a rideshare collaboration between Intuitive Machines and the US space program NASA, was originally planned for 2022. However, it faced multiple postponements and is now set to take place in January 2024.

The ‘DOGE-1’ Moon Mission awaits a license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before the final launch.

DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Fuels Dogecoin Price Surge, While Number of Coin’s Holding Addresses Hits 5 Million 

DOGE-1 is one of two dogecoin-related missions planned in the coming months. In a separate initiative, Dogecoin (DOGE) developers have announced a space payload mission by Pittsburg-based firm Astrobotic, scheduled for December 23rd, where a physical dogecoin token could reach Earth’s moon.

The anticipation surrounding DOGE’s upcoming lunar journey has contributed to a significant surge in its price, surpassing the $0.08 resistance level earlier this week. 

Concurrently, the number of cryptocurrency addresses holding DOGE has surpassed 5 million for the first time, indicating growing adoption and an increasing number of users engaging in significant transactions involving this non-serious digital asset.

