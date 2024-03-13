Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees

by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade is set to enhance user experience and reduce transaction fees for the network’s L2 blockchains through EIP-4844.

Ethereum is gearing up for a significant network upgrade known as “Dencun,” scheduled for March 13th. The update aims to enhance user experience and reduce transaction fees on the network’s Layer 2 blockchains, as Ethereum continues its quest for mass scalability.

Based on Blocknative’s Website, the Ethereum Dencun upgrade is set to activate on the Ethereum mainnet in approximately 39 mins (at the time of writing), with the current epoch standing at 269555.

The name “Dencun” originates from the combination of the Ethereum execution client Cancun upgrade and the consensus client Deneb upgrade. The primary objective of this upgrade is to enhance the scalability and modularity of the Layer 2 network, bolster the security features of the Ethereum network, and improve overall usability.

Dencun’s activation on the Ethereum mainnet is anticipated to occur at 21:55 on March 13th, Beijing time, corresponding to epoch 269568.

The focal point of attention within this upgrade is EIP-4844 (Proto-Danksharding), a precursor to the comprehensive sharding expansion known as Danksharding. Proto-danksharding stands out due to its focus on optimizing gas fees for Layer 2 network (L2) data to handle increased transaction volumes effectively.

Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed his perspective on EIP-4844 in anticipation of the upcoming Dencun upgrade. According to him, one of the advantages of EIP-4844 is its forward-looking nature.

In a post on decentralized social media platform Warpcast, he mentioned that “the only consensus change necessary to transition from the current state to complete 16 MB danksharding is a parameter change. The point eval precompile yields the modulus, allowing rollups to be built forward-compatible with future changes to the modulus.”

The entire sharding strategy revolves around Rollup for on-chain expansion, with the aim of expanding Layer 2 Rollup, reducing fees, increasing throughput for Layer 2, and laying the groundwork for complete sharding.

Crypto Community’s Expectations Soar for Ethereum

Exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken have alerted users to potential disruptions during the update rollout. Coinbase said it expects an hour-long disruption around 6:45 a.m. Pacific time, while Kraken anticipates a 15-minute maintenance delay around 8 a.m. UTC.

The update’s key feature involves the introduction of “blobs,” temporary data storage mechanisms that efficiently store Layer 2 network information on the main Ethereum blockchain. This shift is expected to significantly reduce gas costs, with experts noting a potential maximum gas cost reduction of 94%.

However, the benefits of lower fees will primarily extend to users on Layer 2 networks rather than those on the main Ethereum blockchain. Nevertheless, industry experts remain optimistic about Ethereum’s competitive positioning, particularly against faster chains like Solana.

Analysts emphasize that the Dencun upgrade could position Ethereum as a more accessible and competitive platform, attracting a broader user base to its ecosystem. Furthermore, the update aligns with Ethereum’s broader roadmap towards becoming a global database for Layer 2 networks, enabling near-zero transaction fees for users.

While the upgrade may prompt some users to explore Layer 2 solutions for reduced fees, Ethereum’s status as a trusted and versatile blockchain for various applications is expected to endure in the medium term.

The Dencun update represents a significant step forward for Ethereum, laying the groundwork for broader adoption across Layer 2 blockchains. As the network evolves, Ethereum aims to solidify its position as a leading force in the blockchain space.

