March 11, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Praises EIP-4844 as ‘Forward-Looking’ Ahead of Ethereum Dencun Upgrade

Published: March 11, 2024
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised EIP-4844 (proto-danksharding) highlighting its forward-looking nature as one of the advantages.

Vitalik Buterin Highlights EIP-4844 as “Forward-Looking” in Ahead of Dencun Upgrade

Decentralized blockchain Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed his perspective on EIP-4844 in anticipation of the upcoming Dencun upgrade. According to him, one of the advantages of EIP-4844 is its forward-looking nature.

In a post on decentralized social media platform Warpcast, he mentioned that the only consensus change necessary to transition from the current state to complete 16 MB danksharding is a parameter change. The point eval precompile yields the modulus, allowing rollups to be built forward-compatible with future changes to the modulus.

EIP-4844, also known as proto-danksharding, is a step towards realizing Ethereum’s complete sharding, where the blockchain is divided into smaller, parallel processing units called shards. EIP-4844 introduces a novel transaction type for Ethereum that accepts “blobs” of data in the beacon node for a brief duration. These data blobs serve as temporary storage containers for voluminous transaction data.

Rollups stand out as the sole trustless scaling solution for Ethereum. However, the substantial transaction fees on Layer 1 pose a hindrance for users and applications. Proto-danksharding is also anticipated to play a role in easing the transition of the entire ecosystem towards embracing these scaling solutions. Furthermore, EIP-4844 has the potential to substantially reduce rollup fees and allow Ethereum to maintain competitiveness without compromising decentralization.

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Anticipation Soars

EIP-4844, alongside several other Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), including EIP-1153, EIP-4788, EIP-5656, and EIP-6780, is the key part of the upcoming Ethereum Dencun upgrade.

As a crucial component of Ethereum’s roadmap known as “The Surge,” the Dencun upgrade, scheduled for March 13th, focuses on resolving the network’s scalability challenges, specifically addressing bottlenecks in transaction throughput and data management.

However, implementing proto-danksharding is just an initial step in the broader journey toward full sharding. Following Dencun, additional initiatives under “The Surge” will introduce further enhancements throughout 2024, contributing to Ethereum’s progression towards a more scalable and efficient network.

