Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security

Predictive crypto risk and intelligence platform Merkle Science announced a strategic partnership with nSure.ai, an AI-driven crypto payment fraud prevention platform. The collaboration aims to fortify security measures within the realm of cryptocurrency, curbing fraudulent activities and fostering wider acceptance of digital currency.

By integrating Merkle Science’s behavior-based blockchain transaction monitoring solution ‘Compass’ into nSure.ai’s platform, customers will gain access to stronger safeguards against payment fraud while engaging in fiat-to-cryptocurrency exchanges. Merkle Science asserts this will empower businesses to optimize customer and partner onboarding processes while scaling their operations.

“The biggest challenge to crypto adoption is fraud. Merchants and consumers are reluctant to transact with digital currency in a business environment where crypto fraud is rampant,” said Merkle Science CEO, Mriganka Pattnaik. “Our partnership with nSure.ai overcomes this obstacle, enabling both sides of the marketplace to use cryptocurrency with security, safety and confidence.”

The partnership will bolster digital currency security spanning from preemptive threat detection to the tracking of fraudulent activities. It will offer a comprehensive solution for protecting the crypto ecosystem, commencing with easy onboarding procedures and extending to secure on-chain transactions.

The alliance between Merkle Science and nSure.ai aims to herald a safer landscape for digital currency enthusiasts and businesses alike.

“nSure.ai has recognized the growing demand from crypto exchanges and on-ramp players to secure transactions converting fiat into cryptocurrency,” said nSure.ai CEO and co-founder Alex Zeltcer. “Partnering with Merkle Science and leveraging Compass will ensure that businesses can identify crypto fraud,

enable transactions of legitimate consumers eager to use digital currency for everyday use, and facilitate the successful onboarding on on-ramp partners.”

