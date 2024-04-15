Crypto Exchange OKX To List Dogwifhat (WIF) And Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW) Memecoins For Spot Trading

In Brief OKX will list WIF and MEW on its spot trading market, opening deposits today at 7:00 am UTC, with withdrawals available starting tomorrow.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced its intention to list meme tokens Dogwifhat (WIF) and Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW) on its spot trading market. Token deposits will commence today at 7:00 am UTC, with withdrawals available from April 16th at 10:00 am UTC. Spot trading with USDT for both meme tokens will also commence today.

Dogwifhat is a playful cryptocurrency operating on the Solana network, characterized by a depiction of a dog wearing a wif hat. Its popularity within the cryptocurrency community stems from its meme-centric approach. The total Dogwifhat token supply is capped at 998,926,392.

The MEW coin, also based on the Solana blockchain, has lately garnered significant attention with its approach to shaking up the prevalence of dog-themed meme coins by introducing new narratives centered around cats. With the aim of diverting liquidity from its competitors, MEW emerges to assert its position in the cryptocurrency market and aim for prominence. The total supply of MEW tokens is set at 88,888,888,888.

At the time of writing, WIF is priced at $3.05, reflecting a rise of more than 13% in value over the 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, MEW is trading slightly above half a cent, showing a 93% increase in value over the same 24-hour timeframe. Since its introduction in late March, the cryptocurrency has experienced growth exceeding 209%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Memecoins Overflow Cryptocurrency Market

Memecoins represent a subset of cryptocurrencies centered around internet memes, pop culture references, and viral online phenomena. In contrast to Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), which mainly function as digital currencies, memecoins are often developed purely as lighthearted social experiments with limited utility.

Presently, over 340 meme coins are available for trading on cryptocurrency exchanges. The most prominent meme coins based on market capitalization comprise Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat, Pepe (PEPE), and Floki (FLOKI), among various others.

