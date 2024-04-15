Markets News Report Technology
April 15, 2024

Crypto Exchange OKX To List Dogwifhat (WIF) And Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW) Memecoins For Spot Trading

by
Published: April 15, 2024 at 4:28 am Updated: April 15, 2024 at 4:28 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 15, 2024 at 4:28 am

In Brief

OKX will list WIF and MEW on its spot trading market, opening deposits today at 7:00 am UTC, with withdrawals available starting tomorrow.

Crypto Exchange OKX To List Dogwifhat (WIF) And Cat in a Dog's World (MEW) Memecoins For Spot Trading

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced its intention to list meme tokens Dogwifhat (WIF) and Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW) on its spot trading market. Token deposits will commence today at 7:00 am UTC, with withdrawals available from April 16th at 10:00 am UTC. Spot trading with USDT for both meme tokens will also commence today.

Dogwifhat is a playful cryptocurrency operating on the Solana network, characterized by a depiction of a dog wearing a wif hat. Its popularity within the cryptocurrency community stems from its meme-centric approach. The total Dogwifhat token supply is capped at 998,926,392.

The MEW coin, also based on the Solana blockchain, has lately garnered significant attention with its approach to shaking up the prevalence of dog-themed meme coins by introducing new narratives centered around cats. With the aim of diverting liquidity from its competitors, MEW emerges to assert its position in the cryptocurrency market and aim for prominence. The total supply of MEW tokens is set at 88,888,888,888.

At the time of writing, WIF is priced at $3.05, reflecting a rise of more than 13% in value over the 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, MEW is trading slightly above half a cent, showing a 93% increase in value over the same 24-hour timeframe. Since its introduction in late March, the cryptocurrency has experienced growth exceeding 209%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Memecoins Overflow Cryptocurrency Market

Memecoins represent a subset of cryptocurrencies centered around internet memes, pop culture references, and viral online phenomena. In contrast to Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), which mainly function as digital currencies, memecoins are often developed purely as lighthearted social experiments with limited utility.

Presently, over 340 meme coins are available for trading on cryptocurrency exchanges. The most prominent meme coins based on market capitalization comprise Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat, Pepe (PEPE), and Floki (FLOKI), among various others.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

HashKey Capital, Bosera Capital And China Asset Management Receive Approval From Hong SFC For Crypto ETF Launches

by Alisa Davidson
April 15, 2024

Mocaverse Unveils MOCA Tokenomics, Dedicates Over 50% Of Token Supply To Community

by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024

Navigating The Headlines On Ripple: XRP Headed for a Big Change?

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 12, 2024

Ethereum Foundation Adopts ERC-7621 Draft Along With Basket Token Standard

by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

HashKey Capital, Bosera Capital And China Asset Management Receive Approval From Hong SFC For Crypto ETF Launches

by Alisa Davidson
April 15, 2024

Mocaverse Unveils MOCA Tokenomics, Dedicates Over 50% Of Token Supply To Community

by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024

Ethereum Foundation Adopts ERC-7621 Draft Along With Basket Token Standard

by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024

Aelf Incorporates AI Into Its Network, Announces Support For AI Projects Aimed At Blockchain Integration With $50M Fund

by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
HashKey Capital, Bosera Capital And China Asset Management Receive Approval From Hong SFC For Crypto ETF Launches
Business Markets News Report
HashKey Capital, Bosera Capital And China Asset Management Receive Approval From Hong SFC For Crypto ETF Launches
by Alisa Davidson
April 15, 2024
Mocaverse Unveils MOCA Tokenomics, Dedicates Over 50% Of Token Supply To Community
Markets News Report Technology
Mocaverse Unveils MOCA Tokenomics, Dedicates Over 50% Of Token Supply To Community
by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024
Navigating The Headlines On Ripple: XRP Headed for a Big Change?
Stories and Reviews Technology
Navigating The Headlines On Ripple: XRP Headed for a Big Change?
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 12, 2024
Ethereum Foundation Adopts ERC-7621 Draft Along With Basket Token Standard
News Report Technology
Ethereum Foundation Adopts ERC-7621 Draft Along With Basket Token Standard
by Alisa Davidson
April 12, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.