StakeStone To Distribute 1M STONE Tokens To BNB Eco Wave Participants As Part Of BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program

In Brief StakeStone will distribute 1 million tokens to participants of the BNB Eco Wave as well as Binance Smart Chain and opBNB users.

Full-chain liquidity infrastructure provider StakeStone (STONE) announced its participation in the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program, planning to distribute a total of 1 million of its future tokens to community members who engage in the BNB Eco Wave activities, as well as to Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and opBNB users.

StakeStone intends to allocate 50,000 tokens to users staking a minimum of 1 BNB on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) or migrating BNB tokens from the Beacon Chain to BSC via the Stake Migration tool. Additionally, it will distribute 100,000 tokens to a second category of users staking 5 BNB on BSC.

Users can opt to participate in the BNB Eco Wave by supplying liquidity in STONE and ETH on PancakeSwap, consequently earning STONE-BNB points proportional to the amount of STONE provided and the time it remains supplied. The multiplier for providing STONE-ETH liquidity on PancakeSwap is set at 3x. Additional tasks involving the usage of STONE on the BNB Chain will be introduced at a later time. This prolonged period of reward opportunities is set to continue until 23:59 UTC, June 20th.

To participate, users are encouraged to find the StakeStone Omnichain Carnival Page on the BNB Chain website, connect wallet, stake ETH, bridge STONE to the BNB Chain, and complete the tasks provided.

Airdrop Alliance Program Reveals Its Second Season With New Partners

The Airdrop Alliance Program is designed to reward users on the BNB Chain and opBNB with airdrop incentives. The program initiated its second phase in April, introducing new partners–StakeStone, World of Dypians, and Cards Ahoy, among others. These partners are expected to facilitate the enhancement of the BNB Chain ecosystem by offering rewards to engaged users of their platforms.

StakeStone is an omni-chain Liquid Staking Token (LST) protocol designed to improve native staking yields and liquidity across Layer 2 networks. Recently, Binance Labs, the venture capital firm and incubation arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has made an undisclosed investment in StakeStone to aid in developing the project.

