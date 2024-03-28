News Report Technology
March 28, 2024

Bitcoin Layer-2 Project BEVM Unveils Mainnet Launch

by
Published: March 28, 2024 at 3:04 am Updated: March 28, 2024 at 3:04 am
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 28, 2024 at 3:04 am

In Brief

BEVM launched its mainnet, allowing users to transfer their assets to the mainnet via BEVM’s official bridge or through third-party bridges.

Bitcoin Layer-2 Project BEVM Unveils Mainnet Launch

Bitcoin (BTC) Layer 2 project, BEVM, compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), launched its mainnet. Users can now transfer their assets to the mainnet via BEVM’s official bridge or through third-party bridges. BEVM mainnet’s chain name is BEVM-Main, while chainID is 11501.

As per the announcement shared by BEVM on the social media platform X, BEVM mainnet operates as a fully decentralized network governed by taproot consensus.

The project unveiled taproot consensus, a decentralized Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that utilizes Musig2 + Bitcoin Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) technology earlier this month. Taproot consensus ensures decentralization within the network, enhancing its overall consensus mechanism.

Crafted specifically for BEVM as a component of the BTC Layer 2 technology suite, it shares similarities with the Ethereum Layer 2 rollup scaling solutions regarding its role and goals within the ecosystem. To establish a decentralized Bitcoin layer 2 solution, taproot consensus integrates Bitcoin’s native Taproot technology stack with a Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network consisting of Bitcoin Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) nodes.

BEVM Raises $10M Funding to Advance Bitcoin Layer 2 Compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine

The BTC EVM stands as the core objective of BEVM, aiming to construct a decentralized Bitcoin Layer 2 platform compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This compatibility enables the smooth deployment of diverse EVM ecosystem applications on the BEVM network, thereby fostering increased utilization of Bitcoin and facilitating various commercial scenarios. The project launched its testnet in 2023, garnering nearly 100,000 on-chain users ever since. Furthermore, over 6 million transactions have been processed on the network to date, with more than 30 ecosystem projects currently active.

Recently, BEVM raised $10 million in funding through seed and Series A rounds, with RockTree Capital and Waterdrip Capital leading the investment alongside other backers. This investment valued the project at $200 million, indicating confidence in its potential. BEVM detailed that with newly raised funds, it intends to accelerate international development efforts and expand its deployment initiatives.

In the future, BEVM plans to introduce “BEVM-Stack,” a tool aimed at simplifying the process for developers to deploy Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions. Additionally, BEVM will roll out the DBFX protocol, which is designed to enable the decentralized circulation of BTC across various blockchain networks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Tether’s USDT Now Deployed on Celo Network Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
March 27, 2024

5 Efficient Tools For Converting Images to PDF

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 27, 2024

Ethereum’s Influence Wanes as Altcoins Thrive: Layer-1 Ecosystems Gain Momentum

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 27, 2024

COTI Partners With Civic To Elevate Users’ Control Over Their Digital Identity

by Alisa Davidson
March 27, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Fidelity Applies for Spot Ethereum ETF with SEC S-1 Filing

by Alisa Davidson
March 27, 2024

Tether’s USDT Now Deployed on Celo Network Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
March 27, 2024

The Next Notcoin? How Web3 is Embracing Social Gaming

by Gregory Pudovsky
March 27, 2024

A Review of Leading PDF to Word Converter Services

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 27, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Fidelity Applies for Spot Ethereum ETF with SEC S-1 Filing
Business News Report
Fidelity Applies for Spot Ethereum ETF with SEC S-1 Filing
by Alisa Davidson
March 27, 2024
Tether’s USDT Now Deployed on Celo Network Mainnet
News Report Technology
Tether’s USDT Now Deployed on Celo Network Mainnet
by Alisa Davidson
March 27, 2024
The Next Notcoin? How Web3 is Embracing Social Gaming
News Report
The Next Notcoin? How Web3 is Embracing Social Gaming
by Gregory Pudovsky
March 27, 2024
5 Efficient Tools For Converting Images to PDF
Digest News Education
5 Efficient Tools For Converting Images to PDF
by Viktoriia Palchik
March 27, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.