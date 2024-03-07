Travala Unveils Rewards Program Offering 10% Cashback in Bitcoin to Top Travellers

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

Web3-native travel agency Travala introduced a new initiative, offering up to 10% cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) on travel booking purchases, becoming the first travel agency to provide direct rewards in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The new program in partnership with AVA Foundation, will be accessible to Travala customers who achieve the Smart Diamond tier within the AVA Smart Program—an initiative for loyalty rewards managed by the AVA Foundation.

“To date, over $2.1 million worth of travel rewards in the AVA token have been distributed via the AVA Smart Program to customers who completed trips booked on Travala.com. We expect that by integrating direct Bitcoin rewards, we will be able to reach an additional niche of travellers looking for ways to save on their trips,” said Steve Hipwell, Contributor of the AVA Foundation.

Travala users can select from over 3 million global options for flights, hotels, or activities available for booking with a 10% effective discount. This discount is provided directly in Bitcoin, and the credited amount is promptly delivered to the user’s Travala account, which is completed within 24 hours from the conclusion of the trip, in contrast with conventional cashback systems that pay out after a certain period.

Cryptocurrency-Based Programs Benefit Users and Providers

Travala users will have complete control over their Bitcoin rewards–they can either use the rewards to pay for other travel products available on the platform or withdraw Bitcoin to an external wallet, exchange, or platform of their choice.

Founded in 2017, Travala is a cryptocurrency-native travel booking service offering access to over 2,200,000 properties in 230 countries, around 400,000 activities, and over 600 airlines globally. The platform actively promotes cryptocurrency adoption and accommodates about 90 leading cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional payment methods.

The Bitcoin-based cashback initiative aims to reshape travel rewards, offering users flexibility and direct incentives and setting a new standard in the evolving landscape of travel loyalty programs.

“Bitcoin is here to stay, and it’s now beginning to be more appealing to mainstream audiences,

thanks to the recent approval of the first Bitcoin spot ETF,” said Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com. “By enabling travellers to receive Bitcoin back on travel bookings via the AVA Smart Program, this broadens the appeal of using crypto for day-to-day usage and makes it easy to use these reward initiatives efficiently.”

Cryptocurrency-enabled cashback programs have experienced significant success in recent years as cryptocurrency usage proves advantageous for providers and users. Utilizing Bitcoin allows cashback providers to minimize fees associated with traditional payment channels, consequently lowering the risks of chargeback fraud.

Recently, in the pursuit of offering loyalty rewards in cryptocurrency, the payment technology corporation Mastercard collaborated with the mobile payments application Swoo Pay. The collaboration enables users to convert received rewards into either Bitcoin or USDC. In a pilot conducted in January, approximately 17,000 participants took advantage of the 5% cryptocurrency cashback scheme.

However, compared to points-based or cashback programs associated with traditional payments, a Bitcoin-based program like Travala has the advantage of targeting a fully global audience without additional effort.

