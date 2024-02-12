Markets News Report
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin’s Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining

by
Published: February 12, 2024 at 12:20 pm Updated: February 12, 2024 at 12:23 pm

In Brief

Bitcoin’s price (BTC) surged to $50,000 with a 3.14% rise jumping from $49,100, with less than 10k blocks (9,834) remaining until halving.

Bitcoin's Price Rallies to $50K with 10,000 Blocks Remaining Until Halving

Bitcoin’s price (BTC) surged to $50,000 with a 3.48% rise on Monday, jumping from $49,100 at 17:21 UTC. This surge follows significant investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs, which have amassed total inflows of $2.8 billion, indicating a robust appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated financial instruments.

Analysts attribute this rise to the anticipation surrounding the imminent Bitcoin halving event scheduled for approx. April 18, 2024 with less than 10,000 blocks (9,834) remaining until the event. Many analysts also believe that the Bitcoin halving event, occurring every four years, typically positively impacts Bitcoin’s price dynamics by reducing the available supply, historically propelling momentum in Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

At present, Bitcoin is trading at $50,057 (at time of publishing).

Source: CoinDesk

Digital Asset Investment Market on the Rise

A recent weekly report from CoinShares highlighted significant inflows into digital asset investment products like Bitcoin ETFs, with an influx of $1.1 billion during the past week, contributing significantly to a year-to-date total of $2.7 billion.

The report indicates that digital asset investment products’ total scale has reached $59 billion, marking the highest level since early 2022.

Bitcoin continues to dominate inflows, accounting for nearly 98% of the total inflow volume. Positive price trends have also boosted investor sentiment toward other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano.

Ethereum attracted inflows of $16 million, while Cardano received $6 million in investment inflows. Additionally, minor inflows were recorded for Avalanche ($0.5 million), Polygon ($0.4 million), and Tron ($0.4 million), reflecting diversified investor interest across various digital assets.

2024 marks Bitcoin’s fourth halving event, scheduled for April, representing a crucial aspect of Bitcoin’s monetary policy to enhance its scarcity. Initially exceeding 10%, Bitcoin’s supply growth rate has since declined to approximately 1.75%, with further reductions anticipated during the forthcoming halving event in April, bringing the rate down to a mere 0.85%.

In a previous conversation with Metaverse Post — Ben Weiss, the CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip had predicted range of factors behind the expected price rally, including regulatory developments, institutional involvement and technological advancements.

“Bitcoin is the best-performing asset of the past decade; however, from a technological perspective, it is still very similar to the internet in the 90s. We’ve only unlocked a small fraction of its potential,” Weiss told Metaverse Post. “Overall shifts like the halving, ETF approvals, emerging regulatory frameworks, layer 2 scaling solutions such as the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade and the continued rise of stablecoins will all play a pivotal role in the trajectory of digital assets.”

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Victor Dey
Victor Dey

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Hot Stories

xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Meta’s Quest VR Headsets Designed for Advertisements Not Great Experiences, claims Soundscape CEO Eric Alexander

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin Ordinals Founder Casey Rodarmor Seeks Community Advice on RUNE Creation 

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin Price Soars Near $49K Amid Record Inflows and Halving Optimism

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

LSDFi Infra Hydro Protocol Closes Strategic Funding Round to Boost Optimization and Utility Throughout Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Decentralized Social Network Farcaster Hits $600,000 in Revenue, Attracts Crypto Enthusiasts

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

SafeMoon’s $11.2M in Abnormal Transfers to Liquidity Pools Sparks Concerns Post Bankruptcy

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
LSDFi Infra Hydro Protocol Closes Strategic Funding Round to Boost Optimization and Utility Throughout Ecosystem
Business News Report
LSDFi Infra Hydro Protocol Closes Strategic Funding Round to Boost Optimization and Utility Throughout Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024
xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey
Opinion Business
xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey
by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report
Markets News Report
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report
by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Decentralized Social Network Farcaster Hits $600,000 in Revenue, Attracts Crypto Enthusiasts
Business News Report
Decentralized Social Network Farcaster Hits $600,000 in Revenue, Attracts Crypto Enthusiasts
by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.