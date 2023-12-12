United Kingdom Issues Generative AI Utilization Guidance for Court Judges

The Civil Justice in England and Wales issued the artificial intelligence (AI) guidance for its judges, marking the first regulatory document of its kind in the local jurisdiction. Judges are now permitted to utilize generative AI systems, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT for basic work tasks.

However, the guidance explicitly prohibits the use of chatbots for conducting legal research or undertaking legal analysis. Judges have also been cautioned about potential indicators that legal arguments may have been prepared by an AI chatbot, citing instances that have already occurred in both the United States and Britain.

As judges gain proficiency in differentiating between authentic legal arguments and those generated by AI, they are also addressing the emergence of deepfakes as potential evidence. The training of judges to discern truth from falsehood remains a crucial aspect in the evolving landscape of AI within the justice system.

“AI provides great opportunities for the justice system. But, because it is so new, we need to make sure that judges at all levels understand what it does, how it does it and what it cannot do.” stated Geoffrey Vos, Head of Civil Justice in England and Wales.

Within the jurisdiction, AI holds the potential to be utilized for the resolution of low-level disputes, although this prospect is currently considered distant by specialists.

UK Emerges as a Leading Player in Global AI Landscape

Over the past year, the United Kingdom has actively positioned itself as a global participant in the field of artificial intelligence. The UK government has acknowledged the strategic importance of AI and has implemented various initiatives to encourage its development and widespread use.

In August, the British government published a white paper on AI, emphasizing the advantages of implementing AI technologies within the country.

Recently, the United Kingdom disclosed its intentions to triple funding for the “AI Research Resource,” which involves the establishment of two supercomputers dedicated to supporting research aimed at ensuring the safety of advanced AI models. This announcement followed the establishment of the world’s first AI safety institute.

In a notable development, leading AI developers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Meta and xAI, have collaboratively committed to partnering with the United Kingdom government, among others, to conduct testing on new frontier models before their release, contributing to the management of risks associated with the evolving technology.

The issuance of AI guidance by the Civil Justice in England and Wales represents a significant step in integrating AI into the justice system. The United Kingdom’s active global positioning in AI, evident through strategic initiatives and collaborations, reflects a commitment to responsible advancement.

