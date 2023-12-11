Markets News Report
December 11, 2023

Binance to Halt Russian Ruble Transactions on P2P Platform from January 31, 2024

by
Published: December 11, 2023 at 8:29 am Updated: December 11, 2023 at 8:29 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 11, 2023 at 8:29 am

In Brief

Binance is set to stop supporting the Russian ruble on its P2P platform from January 31, 2024, directing users to CommEX for trading.

Binance Ends Russian Ruble Transactions on P2P Platform

Crypto exchange Binance announced that it will permanently suspend trading pairs with the Russian ruble on its peer-to-peer (P2P) platform, effective from January 31, 2024, at 00:00 UTC. This decision marks a significant shift in the exchange’s operations concerning the Russian currency.

For users holding ruble funds, Binance outlined several withdrawal options, including using the exchange’s fiat partners, converting rubles into cryptocurrency on Binance Convert, or trading them on the spot market. Additionally, users interested in continuing ruble transactions can switch to CommEX, which now handles Binance’s Russian business.

Switch to CommEX for P2P Russian Ruble Trading

Binance has provided a straightforward process for this transition. Users need to register or log into their CommEX account and link it to their existing Binance account. Once the connection is set up, assets can be transferred from Binance to CommEX, allowing users to resume P2P trading with the Russian ruble on the new platform.

This move follows Binance’s announcement in September of its exit from Russia and the subsequent sale of its business there to CommEX. The exchange is actively guiding its Russian users through a systematic transition to another platform, a process expected to take approximately a year.

Binance’s decision to leave Russia and halt ruble transactions aligns with its need to comply with regulatory requirements, amidst reports of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the exchange for potential violations of sanctions against Russia.

In addition to suspending ruble trading pairs, Binance ceased accepting deposits in Russian rubles on November 15, with withdrawal services continuing until the January 2024 deadline. Furthermore, on November 20, the exchange eliminated trading pairs involving rubles and major cryptocurrencies.

The platform also terminated its partnership with the Advcash payment system. This decision appears linked to concerns that clients were using this gateway to transfer funds from sanctioned Russian banks, highlighting Binance’s efforts to maintain compliance with international regulatory standards.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Insilico Medicine Advances AI-Designed IBD Drug ISM5411 to ‘First-in-Human’ Trial

by Victor Dey
December 07, 2023

“Future of Bitcoin Mining Relies on AI and IoT Integration” reveals Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether

by Victor Dey
December 06, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Mistral AI Raises $415 Million in Funding, Repositioning EU in AI Development Race

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2023

ARK Invest Liquidates Major Chunk of Coinbase Holdings Worth $49.2M

by Nik Asti
December 11, 2023

Nvidia Plans Chip Manufacturing Hub in Vietnam to Fulfill Global AI Demand

by Kumar Gandharv
December 11, 2023

MIT Research Group Publishes White Papers Addressing AI Governance

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Mistral AI Raises $415 Million in Funding, Repositioning EU in AI Development Race
News Report Technology
Mistral AI Raises $415 Million in Funding, Repositioning EU in AI Development Race
by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2023
ARK Invest Liquidates Major Chunk of Coinbase Holdings Worth $49.2M
Business Markets News Report
ARK Invest Liquidates Major Chunk of Coinbase Holdings Worth $49.2M
by Nik Asti
December 11, 2023
Nvidia Plans Chip Manufacturing Hub in Vietnam to Fulfill Global AI Demand
News Report Technology
Nvidia Plans Chip Manufacturing Hub in Vietnam to Fulfill Global AI Demand
by Kumar Gandharv
December 11, 2023
MIT Research Group Publishes White Papers Addressing AI Governance
News Report Technology
MIT Research Group Publishes White Papers Addressing AI Governance
by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.