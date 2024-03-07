Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate Expand Partnership to Boost Cross-Chain Interoperability

Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate expanded their partnership to enhance cross-chain interoperability within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The collaboration seeks to eliminate transaction limits and provide educational resources to facilitate user navigation of DeFi on Aptos while leveraging interoperability benefits.

Stargate’s Aptos Bridge, constructed directly on the LayerZero protocol, serves as a conduit for effortless asset transfers between Aptos and other chains, empowering builders and users to bridge tokens and utilize assets across various blockchains. StargateDAO has opted to remove the daily transaction limit on the Aptos Bridge, thereby enabling unrestricted activity and enhancing scalability for builders utilizing the bridge.

“The promise of interoperable DeFi is centered around access, empowerment, and transparency,” said Bashar Lazaar, Head of Ecosystem & Grants at Aptos Foundation. “Stargate and LayerZero embody that idea completely. We hope this collaboration will empower users and builders everywhere to understand how important this moment is to prove out, then scale truly decentralized finance for the world.”

In an effort to broaden access to interoperable open finance and ensure widespread availability of these benefits, Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate have curated a collection of educational resources and tutorials. These resources aim to assist builders in navigating the Aptos Bridge and understanding the significance of bridging.

Featured resources will spotlight Aptos-native projects and ecosystem partners, including PancakeSwap, Thala Labs, Merkle Trade, Liquidswap and more.

Stargate, LayerZero and the Aptos Foundation stated their shared vision for a fully secure, user-friendly and interoperable future for DeFi, driving the latest evolution of their collaboration. Notably, Aptos is the only non-EVM blockchain currently supported by LayerZero.

In the coming months, Aptos Foundation, LayerZero, and Stargate will announce further improvements to simplify bridging to Aptos. Meanwhile, the company said that educational resources are readily available.

