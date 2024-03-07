Business News Report
March 07, 2024

Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate Expand Partnership to Boost Cross-Chain Interoperability

by
Published: March 07, 2024 at 10:00 am Updated: March 07, 2024 at 4:07 am

In Brief

Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate expanded their partnership to enhance cross-chain interoperability within the DeFi space.

Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate Expand Partnership to Boost Cross-Chain Interoperability

Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate expanded their partnership to enhance cross-chain interoperability within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The collaboration seeks to eliminate transaction limits and provide educational resources to facilitate user navigation of DeFi on Aptos while leveraging interoperability benefits.

Stargate’s Aptos Bridge, constructed directly on the LayerZero protocol, serves as a conduit for effortless asset transfers between Aptos and other chains, empowering builders and users to bridge tokens and utilize assets across various blockchains. StargateDAO has opted to remove the daily transaction limit on the Aptos Bridge, thereby enabling unrestricted activity and enhancing scalability for builders utilizing the bridge.

“The promise of interoperable DeFi is centered around access, empowerment, and transparency,” said Bashar Lazaar, Head of Ecosystem & Grants at Aptos Foundation. “Stargate and LayerZero embody that idea completely. We hope this collaboration will empower users and builders everywhere to understand how important this moment is to prove out, then scale truly decentralized finance for the world.”

In an effort to broaden access to interoperable open finance and ensure widespread availability of these benefits, Aptos Foundation, LayerZero and Stargate have curated a collection of educational resources and tutorials. These resources aim to assist builders in navigating the Aptos Bridge and understanding the significance of bridging.

Featured resources will spotlight Aptos-native projects and ecosystem partners, including PancakeSwap, Thala Labs, Merkle Trade, Liquidswap and more.

Stargate, LayerZero and the Aptos Foundation stated their shared vision for a fully secure, user-friendly and interoperable future for DeFi, driving the latest evolution of their collaboration. Notably, Aptos is the only non-EVM blockchain currently supported by LayerZero.

In the coming months, Aptos Foundation, LayerZero, and Stargate will announce further improvements to simplify bridging to Aptos. Meanwhile, the company said that educational resources are readily available.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Victor Dey
Victor Dey

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Hot Stories

Animoca Brands Invests in Beoble to Help Expand its Web3 Social Platform

by Victor Dey
March 07, 2024

Peaq Teams Up with Fetch.ai and Bosch to Innovate DePIN with AI and IoT Integration

by Victor Dey
March 07, 2024

Hashflow Launches Arbitrum-Native Aggregator to Ease Trading in Arbitrum DeFi Ecosystem

by Victor Dey
March 06, 2024

Ethereum Price Surges Past $3,800 Mark, Reigniting Investor Enthusiasm with a Rebound

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Hold 11,510 Bitcoins Worth $1.34B, claims Arkham

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 07, 2024

Pantera Capital Raises Funds to Buy Discounted SOL Tokens Worth $250M from Bankrupt FTX Estate

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2024

Animoca Brands Invests in Beoble to Help Expand its Web3 Social Platform

by Victor Dey
March 07, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Hold 11,510 Bitcoins Worth $1.34B, claims Arkham
Markets News Report
Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Hold 11,510 Bitcoins Worth $1.34B, claims Arkham
by Alisa Davidson
March 7, 2024
Pantera Capital Raises Funds to Buy Discounted SOL Tokens Worth $250M from Bankrupt FTX Estate
Business News Report
Pantera Capital Raises Funds to Buy Discounted SOL Tokens Worth $250M from Bankrupt FTX Estate
by Alisa Davidson
March 7, 2024
Animoca Brands Invests in Beoble to Help Expand its Web3 Social Platform
Business News Report
Animoca Brands Invests in Beoble to Help Expand its Web3 Social Platform
by Victor Dey
March 7, 2024
Scam Alert: Humanized_AI Sells $665,000 Worth of Ethereum and Shuts Website
Markets News Report
Scam Alert: Humanized_AI Sells $665,000 Worth of Ethereum and Shuts Website
by Alisa Davidson
March 7, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.